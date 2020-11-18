In pictures: Northern Ireland fans back at Windsor Park again for Romania draw in UEFA Nations League

Press Eye-Belfast-Northern Ireland -18th November 2020 National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. 18/11/2020 Northern Ireland fans supporting the team against Romania during Wednesday night's UEFA Nations League match at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast. Mandatory Credit PressEye

There were 1,060 Northern Ireland fans back in Windsor Park once again on Wednesday evening.

Do you know any of them? Have a flick through our supporters' gallery below.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - NOVEMBER 18: Fans cheer inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Nations League group stage match between Northern Ireland and Romania at Windsor Park on November 18, 2020 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. A limited number of spectators (1060) will be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased in Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

It was the last international game until March as Romania were the visitors to Belfast for the final match of the 20/21 UEFA Nations League campaign.

It wasn't quite the high-profile encounter of the Euro 2020 play-off final six days previous, especially with Northern Ireland's relegation to League C confirmed just a few hours ahead of kick-off.

Nonetheless, the fans were delighted to be back in the stadium once again.

The next Northern Ireland home game will be in March in the World Cup qualifiers. Hopes will be high that many more supporters are permitted in the ground by then.