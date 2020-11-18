In pictures: Northern Ireland fans back at Windsor Park again for Romania draw in UEFA Nations League
There were 1,060 Northern Ireland fans back in Windsor Park once again on Wednesday evening.
Do you know any of them? Have a flick through our supporters' gallery below.
It was the last international game until March as Romania were the visitors to Belfast for the final match of the 20/21 UEFA Nations League campaign.
It wasn't quite the high-profile encounter of the Euro 2020 play-off final six days previous, especially with Northern Ireland's relegation to League C confirmed just a few hours ahead of kick-off.
Nonetheless, the fans were delighted to be back in the stadium once again.
The next Northern Ireland home game will be in March in the World Cup qualifiers. Hopes will be high that many more supporters are permitted in the ground by then.