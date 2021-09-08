In pictures: Northern Ireland fans return to Windsor Park as 16,000 watch World Cup qualifier against Switzerland

Presseye.com 8th September 2021 World Cup qualifying match between Northern Ireland and Switzerland at the National Stadium Belfast. Northern Ireland fans pictured before tonights game Mandatory : Stephen Hamilton

Presseye.com 8th September 2021 World Cup qualifying match between Northern Ireland and Switzerland at the National Stadium Belfast. Northern Ireland’s fans go crazy after Bailey Peacock Farrell saves a penalty Mandatory : Stephen Hamilton

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 08/09/2021 Northern Ireland v Switzerland World Cup Qualifier. Fans during this evening’s game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

As many as 16,000 Northern Ireland fans were back in Windsor Park. Picture by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Up to 16,000 fans are in attendance at Windsor Park tonight as Northern Ireland welcome Switzerland to Belfast for a crucial World Cup qualifier.

Have a flick through our gallery of photographs above to see if you can spot anyone you know.

It’s the largest number of fans returning to the stadium since the coronavirus pandemic began, with the Green and White Army keen to roar their side on.

"It’s obviously going to be great to have supporters back in the ground at almost full capacity,” Jason Browning (26) from Belfast told the Belfast Telegraph.

"Football fans here in general have really missed that over the last 18 months so the fact that we’re getting back to some sort of normality is obviously a great thing.”

The Irish FA defended its ticket pricing following criticism from fans ahead of the game.

A DUP MLA has said he has been “inundated with complaints” from the Green and White Army on the pricing for the World Cup qualifier and the need for a membership to access tickets, saying the costs for a family could be in excess of £200.

“Which is totally unfeasible and this significant hike in cost is outpricing dedicated supporters,” East Antrim MLA David Hilditch said.

A group representing Northern Ireland supporters’ clubs said many fans feel the ticket pricing has reached a “tipping point”.

The Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs said: “We have consistently argued that Northern Ireland match tickets must be affordable for as many people as possible.

A statement from the IFA said that ticket prices had remained unchanged since the Euro qualification campaign in 2018/19.

“Tickets are priced based on category of game and Wednesday’s match is a Category A game.

“The price of individual general sale tickets for the Switzerland match are the same as they were for Germany and Netherlands in 2018-19,” the statement read.

Looking ahead to the World Cup qualifiers in November, fans were told that the price of individual general ticket sales for Lithuania will be lower, while Italy will also be a Category A game.

The IFA statement continued: “We are very encouraged by the uptake on the GAWA Official membership scheme which allowed members to realise a 22% reduction across a three-match bundle as well as range of other special discounts.

“General admission tickets for Wednesday’s big game only went on sale last Friday and it is now almost sold out but we still have a limited amount of tickets available.

“We intend to re-open the GAWA Official membership ahead of our final two home World Cup qualifying games and, health situation permitting, Campaign Cards will resume as normal for 2022.”