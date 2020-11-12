In pictures: Northern Ireland fans roar on hosts despite Euro 2020 play-off defeat to Slovakia at Windsor Park
Northern Ireland fans during the European Championship qualifying play-off against Slovakia at the National stadium in Belfast. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th November 2020
European Championship 2020. Playoff for Final Tournament - Northern Ireland Vs Slovakia at The National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast.
Northern Ireland fans at the game.
Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th November 2020
European Championship 2020. Playoff for Final Tournament - Northern Ireland Vs Slovakia at The National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast.
Northern Ireland fans at the game.
Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th November 2020
European Championship 2020. Playoff for Final Tournament - Northern Ireland Vs Slovakia at The National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast.
Northern Ireland fans at the game.
Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Northern Ireland’s fans during the Euro Qualifier in Belfast on November 12th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 8/10/2020: Northern Ireland fans during the European Championship qualifying play-off against Slovakia at the National stadium in Belfast.
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 8/10/2020: Northern Ireland fan sings during the European Championship qualifying play-off against Slovakia at the National stadium in Belfast.
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 8/10/2020: Northern Ireland fan sings during the European Championship qualifying play-off against Slovakia at the National stadium in Belfast.
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th November 2020
European Championship 2020. Playoff for Final Tournament - Northern Ireland Vs Slovakia at The National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast.
Northern Ireland fans celebrate after they score to make it 1-1.
Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th November 2020
European Championship 2020. Playoff for Final Tournament - Northern Ireland Vs Slovakia at The National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast.
Northern Ireland fans celebrate after they score to make it 1-1.
Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th November 2020
European Championship 2020. Playoff for Final Tournament - Northern Ireland Vs Slovakia at The National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast.
Northern Ireland fans celebrate after they score to make it 1-1.
Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th November 2020
European Championship 2020. Playoff for Final Tournament - Northern Ireland Vs Slovakia at The National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast.
Northern Ireland fans celebrate after they score to make it 1-1.
Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 8/10/2020: Northern Ireland fans during the European Championship qualifying play-off against Slovakia at the National stadium in Belfast.
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
Northern Ireland’s during the Euro Qualifier in Belfast on November 12th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 8/10/2020: Northern Ireland fans during the European Championship qualifying play-off against Slovakia at the National stadium in Belfast.
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 8/10/2020: Northern Ireland fans during the European Championship qualifying play-off against Slovakia at the National stadium in Belfast.
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 8/10/2020: Northern Ireland fans during the European Championship qualifying play-off against Slovakia at the National stadium in Belfast.
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 8/10/2020: Northern Ireland fans during the European Championship qualifying play-off against Slovakia at the National stadium in Belfast.
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 8/10/2020: Northern Ireland fans during the European Championship qualifying play-off against Slovakia at the National stadium in Belfast.
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 8/10/2020: Northern Ireland fans during the European Championship qualifying play-off against Slovakia at the National stadium in Belfast.
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12/11/2020
Northern Ireland v Slovakia UEFA Euro 2020 Play Off Final Northern Ireland fans during this evenings game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Press Eye-Belfast-Northern Ireland -12th November 2020
National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast.
12/11/2020
Northern Ireland fans supporting Northern Ireland against Slovakia during Thursday night's UEFA Euro 2020 Play-off Final at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast.
Mandatory Credit PressEye
Press Eye-Belfast-Northern Ireland -12th November 2020
National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast.
12/11/2020
Northern Ireland fans supporting Northern Ireland against Slovakia during Thursday night's UEFA Euro 2020 Play-off Final at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast.
Mandatory Credit PressEye
Press Eye-Belfast-Northern Ireland -12th November 2020
National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast.
12/11/2020
Northern Ireland fans supporting Northern Ireland against Slovakia during Thursday night's UEFA Euro 2020 Play-off Final at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast.
Mandatory Credit PressEye
Press Eye-Belfast-Northern Ireland -12th November 2020
National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast.
12/11/2020
Northern Ireland fans supporting Northern Ireland against Slovakia during Thursday night's UEFA Euro 2020 Play-off Final at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast.
Mandatory Credit PressEye
Press Eye-Belfast-Northern Ireland -12th November 2020
National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast.
12/11/2020
Northern Ireland fans supporting Northern Ireland against Slovakia during Thursday night's UEFA Euro 2020 Play-off Final at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast.
Mandatory Credit PressEye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th November 2020
European Championship 2020. Playoff for Final Tournament - Northern Ireland Vs Slovakia at The National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast.
Trevor Anderson with his grandson Jack Thompson from Belfast
Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th November 2020
European Championship 2020. Playoff for Final Tournament - Northern Ireland Vs Slovakia at The National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast.
Gareth Bell and his son Caleb from Antrim
Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th November 2020
European Championship 2020. Playoff for Final Tournament - Northern Ireland Vs Slovakia at The National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast.
Gareth Bell and his son Caleb from Antrim
Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
12th November 2020
Northern Ireland fans pictured as they arrive at the National Stadium in Belfast ahead of tonights game against Slovakia
Mandatory Credit : Stephen Hamilton
12th November 2020
Northern Ireland fans pictured as they arrive at the National Stadium in Belfast ahead of tonights game against Slovakia
Mandatory Credit : Stephen Hamilton
12th November 2020
Northern Ireland fans pictured as they arrive at the National Stadium in Belfast ahead of tonights game against Slovakia
Mandatory Credit : Stephen Hamilton
12th November 2020
Northern Ireland fans pictured as they arrive at the National Stadium in Belfast ahead of tonights game against Slovakia
Simon and Anne Duckett from Belfast.
Mandatory Credit : Stephen Hamilton
12th November 2020
Northern Ireland fans pictured as they arrive at the National Stadium in Belfast ahead of tonights game against Slovakia
Simon and Anne Duckett from Belfast.
Mandatory Credit : Stephen Hamilton
12th November 2020
Northern Ireland fans pictured as they arrive at the National Stadium in Belfast ahead of tonights game against Slovakia
Danny and Stephen Kennedy from Bessbrook
Mandatory Credit : Stephen Hamilton
12th November 2020
Northern Ireland fans pictured as they arrive at the National Stadium in Belfast ahead of tonights game against Slovakia
Kris Malone and Lee Montgomery from Newtownabbey
Mandatory Credit : Stephen Hamilton
12th November 2020
Northern Ireland fans pictured as they arrive at the National Stadium in Belfast ahead of tonights game against Slovakia
Keith Boyd ,Bobby Burns and Sarah Winslow
Mandatory Credit : Stephen Hamilton
12th November 2020
Northern Ireland fans pictured as they arrive at the National Stadium in Belfast ahead of tonights game against Slovakia
Gordon and Cameron McEwan
Mandatory Credit : Stephen Hamilton
12th November 2020
Northern Ireland fans pictured as they arrive at the National Stadium in Belfast ahead of tonights game against Slovakia
Angela McKibbin from Belfast
Mandatory Credit : Stephen Hamilton
12th November 2020
Northern Ireland fans pictured as they arrive at the National Stadium in Belfast ahead of tonights game against Slovakia
Raymond Lowry and Deborah Maxwell from Castlederg
Mandatory Credit : Stephen Hamilton
12th November 2020
Northern Ireland fans pictured as they arrive at the National Stadium in Belfast ahead of tonights game against Slovakia
William Dunne and Kyle Quinn from Armagh
Mandatory Credit : Stephen Hamilton
12th November 2020
Northern Ireland fans pictured as they arrive at the National Stadium in Belfast ahead of tonights game against Slovakia
Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey
Mandatory Credit : Stephen Hamilton
12th November 2020
Northern Ireland fans pictured as they arrive at the National Stadium in Belfast ahead of tonights game against Slovakia
Brian White from Newtownabbey
Mandatory Credit : Stephen Hamilton
12th November 2020
Northern Ireland fans pictured as they arrive at the National Stadium in Belfast ahead of tonights game against Slovakia
Andy Smith and Adrian Black from Cookstown
Mandatory Credit : Stephen Hamilton
12th November 2020
Northern Ireland fans pictured as they arrive at the National Stadium in Belfast ahead of tonights game against Slovakia
Stephen and Jay Gamble
Mandatory Credit : Stephen Hamilton
12th November 2020
Northern Ireland fans pictured as they arrive at the National Stadium in Belfast ahead of tonights game against Slovakia
Rodney Cardwell from Lurgan and David Stewart from Belfast.
Mandatory Credit : Stephen Hamilton
Gareth Hanna Thu 12 Nov 2020 at 20:48
Over 1,000 fans returned to a football ground for the first time since lockdown on Thursday night.
There were a total of 1,060 supporters inside the National Stadium at Windsor Park.
It was over 400 more than had returned to the stadium for the first time last month for the UEFA Nations League tie against Austria.
Do you know anyone at the game? Have a look through our gallery above and see if they've been snapped!
Kelly Bowman (26) from Moneyreagh was among the supporters there and was delighted to be one of the fans to come out on the right end of the ballot for tickets.
"We'll be singing from behind our masks, hopefully they can hear us," she said. "The big games like this are so important, we're nearly at the end of 2020 and hopefully a vaccine comes out soon to give us some light at the end of the tunnel."