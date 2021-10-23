In pictures: Northern Ireland frustrate England for over an hour as defeat fails to soil memorable display at Wembley

World Cup qualifier: England 4-0 Northern Ireland

Winning run over, clean sheet record well and truly broken and momentum stalled – for now. It is not, however, the end of the world for Northern Ireland.

Steamrollered in a whirlwind six-minute spell in the second half as England put the foot on the gas and quickly went from holding a slender 1-0 advantage to whopping 4-0 victors, Kenny Shiels’ team did at least compete with a world-class team packed with WSL stars on their big night out in front of 23,225 supporters at Wembley.

For 74 minutes anyway.

At that stage only Beth Mead’s 64th minute strike, scored with her first touch after coming on as substitute, separated the teams and there was still a modicum of hope, as there always is when there is just a single goal in it.

When Beth England made it two – although it looked very much like the ball was already over the line from Lauren Hemp’s cross – and Mead then added her second and third between the 72nd and 77th minutes the stuffing was knocked out of Northern Ireland, but not the heart.

If they can produce the same type of performance to frustrate Austria on Tuesday night and add some much-needed attacking threat after not winning a corner or having a shot on target then World Cup play-off hopes will still be alive.

They will though need more punch up front.

It would have been unrealistic to expect an attacking display against England, hence why Shiels went with five across the back, Kelsie Burrows making her first competitive start alongside Sarah McFadden and Julie Nelson in the centre and Rebecca McKenna and Demi Vance operating on either side of them.

It was largely five in front of them, with Caragh Hamitlon making her first start in a number of years on the right, Lauren Wade moving across to the left and Chloe McCarron, Rachel Furness and Marissa Callaghan central, the latter two expected to get forward when opportunities arose.

Hoping for inspiration from the travelling fans, the away side got it as the first thing they could hear after the national anthem finished was a chant of ‘Green and White Army’.

The small contingent in the corner then got a bit more excited when Furness broke away on the left a couple of minutes later before being hassled out of possession 20 yards from goal.

Those opportunities were always going to be rare and quickly the Northern Ireland defence began to be pinned back, McKenna getting in ahead of Ellen White to prevent what looked like a certain goal before Lauren Hemp rattled the crossbar.

Goalkeeper Jackie Burns was called into action to claw away Leah Williamson’s header and then had to react to stop White from pouncing on a rebound and a few minutes she was saved by the crossbar again from a long-range Williamson effort.

Just minutes into the second half though it was England who held their breath when Furness sent Wade racing down the left and, only for Greenwood getting a touch on her low cross to take the ball away from the in-rushing Hamilton, there might have been a famous Northern Ireland moment at Wembley.

With plenty in reserve, England manager Sarina Wiegman looked to her bench, called Mead and England into the action and ultimately they made the difference.

Seconds later after Burns had got a fist to a corner it was sent back into the box and Mead hooked a great shot into the far corner.

Composure regained quickly, Northern Ireland did their best to stay focussed, but six minutes later Hemp’s left-wing cross looped towards the back post and Beth England made sure the ball went over the line, although it looked very much like Hemp’s goal.

There was no doubt about the scorer two minutes later when Hemp sent in another terrific cross and Mead came in at the far post to smash a volley into the net from the corner of the six-yard box.

It was harsh on Northern Ireland, but when top teams get the bit between their teeth they bite hard and they left a deeper mark 12 minutes from the end when Burns got out to block England only for Mead to race onto the rebound and net a remarkable 14-minute hat-trick.

Confidence may have taken a hit, pride will be hurt, but largely still intact. Northern Ireland have been given a glimpse of what they can expect in next summer’s Women’s Euro 2022 finals and although 4-0 looks a heavy defeat they weren’t lambs to the slaughter against the Lionesses.

ENGLAND WOMEN: Earps 6, Daly 6 (Mead 63 mins, 9), Bright 7, Greenwood 7 (Wubben-Moy 80 mins, 5), Stokes 6 (Walsh 46 mins, 6), Kirby 7 (Staniforth 80 mins, 5), Williamson 7, Toome 8, Hemp 7, White 6, Parris 7 (England 63 mins, 7). Unused subs: MacIver, Hampton, Charles, Walsh, Scott, Russo, Carter.

NORTHERN IRELAND WOMEN: Burns 6, McKenna 6, Nelson 6, McFadden 6, Burrows 7 (Waitling 6), Vance 6, Hamilton 6 (McGuinness 64 mins, 6), McCarron 6, Furness 7 (McDaniel 72 mins, 6), Callaghan 6 (Wilson 80 mins, 5), Wade 6 (Beattie 80 mins, 5). Unused subs: Flaherty, Harvey-Clifford, McLaren, Caldwell, Rafferty, Andrews.

Referee: Ivana Martincic (Croatia).