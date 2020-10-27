In pictures: Northern Ireland keep Women's Euro 2021 dream alive with vital victory in Belarus as boss Kenny Shiels hails team spirit

Belarus 0-1 Northern Ireland

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th October 2020 Northern Ireland Senior Women's squad training in Dinamo Stadium, Minsk, ahead of their match against Belarus. Ashley Hutton and Simone Magill Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th October 2020 Northern Ireland Senior Women's squad arrive for training at Dinamo Stadium, Minsk, ahead of their match against Belarus. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th October 2020 Northern Ireland Senior Women's squad training in Dinamo Stadium, Minsk, ahead of their match against Belarus. Rachel Furness, Kirsty McGuinness and Simone Magill. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

Kenny Shiels hailed his players for showing ‘Northern Ireland spirit’ as they fought with 10 players to earn a famous 1-0 win in Belarus.

Battling while a player down for over an hour after goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns was sent off in the 27th minute, a thunderous header by Rachel Furness three minutes before half-time secured a priceless victory which means hopes of a Women’s Euro 2021 play-off place are now in their own hands.

Shiels changed the shape of his team at the break, introducing Linfield Ladies teenage defender Abbie Magee for her debut and dropping the outstanding Sarah McFadden into the heart of the defence after Ashley Hutton had to be replaced.

His team then produced a tactical masterclass in dominating possession and denying Belarus a single clear-cut chance as they deservedly closed out the game.

With Wales losing 1-0 at home to Norway, it means that Northern Ireland now know that two victories in next month’s home double-header against Belarus and the Faroe Islands will be enough to seal that coveted play-off berth.

“They showed Northern Ireland spirit tonight, they dug in — and remember it was 0-0 when we had Jackie sent off,” said Shiels.

“We won the last hour 1-0 with a player less, so that was testament to the work that they have put in and training really, really hard to get into this position.”

A mix-up between Hutton and Julie Nelson led to Burns coming out of her box and fouling Belarus captain Anastasia Shcherbachenia, with the Spanish referee deeming it a red card offence.

That could have rocked Northern Ireland, but at no stage in the minutes that followed the dismissal did it look like they had a numerical disadvantage and, after forcing yet another corner, they shocked Belarus by taking the lead.

Demi Vance whipped the ball in from the left and Furness rose superbly inside the six-yard box to power home a header at the back post.

Belarus just didn’t have the class to break down a determined Northern Ireland defence in the second half.

Indeed, it was Northern Ireland who came closest to adding to the scoreline 25 minutes from the end when Demi Vance floated a free-kick forward to Simone Magill, who flicked the ball neatly into the path of Furness and her shot from the edge of the box clipped the crossbar, and Lauren Wade was crowded out inside the box late on.

BELARUS: Miklashevich, Linnik, Shcherbachenia (Shlapakova 84 mins), Novikova, Kazakevich (Krasnova 84 mins), Kozyupa, Slesarchik, Kharlanova (Pobegaylo 59 mins (Stezhko 88 mins)), Olkhovik, Shuppo, Pilipenko. Unused subs: Kovalchuk, Svidunovich, Dudko, Sas, Bohdan, Nikolaenko, Karachun, Kubichnaya.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Burns, Hutton (Magee 46 mins), Nelson, Vance, Caldwell (Callaghan 57 mins), McCarron, McFadden, Furness, Wade (C McGuinness 90 mins), Magill, K McGuinness (Flaherty 35 mins). Unused subs: Perry, Burrows, Johnson, Kelly, Andrews. Maxwell.

Referee: Zulema Gonzalez (Spain)

Player of the match: Rachel Furness

Match rating: 6/10