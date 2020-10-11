In pictures: Northern Ireland supporters return to Windsor Park for UEFA Nations League game against Austria

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - OCTOBER 11: Two fans of Northern Ireland are seen in the stands prior to the UEFA Nations League group stage match between Northern Ireland and Austria at Windsor Park on October 11, 2020 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Irish Football Association are allowing limited number of spectators (600) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland fans in the stands before the UEFA Nations League Group 1, League B match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 11, 2020. 600 fans will be in attendance for the match following UEFA's decision to allow fans to return up to 30 percent of the stadium's capacity in UEFA competitions. See PA story SOCCER N Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 8/10/2020: Northern Ireland fans during the Nations League match against Austria at the National stadium in Belfast. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 11/10/2020 Northern Ireland v Austria UEFA Nations League Northern Ireland Fans during this evening's match at the National Football stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Northern Ireland fans during the Nations League Qualifier against Austria on October 11th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A match steward shows Northern Ireland fans to their seats in the stands before the UEFA Nations League Group 1, League B match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 11, 2020. 600 fans will be in attendance for the match following UEFA's decision to allow fans to return up to 30 percent of the stadium's capacity in UEFA competitions. See PA story SOCCER N Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

A Northern Ireland fan in the stands before the UEFA Nations League Group 1, League B match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 11, 2020. 600 fans will be in attendance for the match following UEFA's decision to allow fans to return up to 30 percent of the stadium's capacity in UEFA competitions. See PA story SOCCER N Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

Northern Ireland fans were back in the stadium for last month's clash with Austria.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th October 2020 UEFA Nations League 2021 Final Tournament at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Northern Ireland Vs Austria. Northern Ireland fans pictured at the match. A limited number of fans were at the match who were practising social distance due to COVID-19 restrictions. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye-Belfast-Northern Ireland -11th October 2020 National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. 11/10/2020 Northern Ireland fans supporting their team against Austria during Sunday night's UEFA Nations League match at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast. Mandatory Credit PressEye

Northern Ireland fans waves flags in the stands before the UEFA Nations League Group 1, League B match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 11, 2020. 600 fans will be in attendance for the match following UEFA's decision to allow fans to return up to 30 percent of the stadium's capacity in UEFA competitions. See PA story SOCCER N Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

The GAWA are back - well some of them at least.

The Northern Ireland fans are back at Windsor Park - well some of them anyway.

The Northern Ireland fans were back in Windsor Park - well some of them anyway.

Northern Ireland supporters were back inside Windsor Park to see their side in action for the first time in almost a year on Sunday evening.

There were 600 tickets allocated via ballot and spread in a socially-distant manner through the upper tiers of the 18,500 capacity stadium's East, West and North Stands for the UEFA Nations League tie against Austria.

The Green and White Army had been forced to sit out last month's Nations League double-header, including the 5-1 drubbing at home to Norway.

Sports fans have already been back at GAA matches and Irish League friendly games, while Ulster Rugby also hosted 600 returning supporters at the Kingspan Stadium earlier this month.

Hopes are high within the GAWA that a successful pilot could lead to more being admitted to next month's crunch Euro 2020 play-off final at home to Slovakia.

UEFA currently allow stadiums to be opened to up to 30% of capacity, with local authorities having the final say. That means Windsor Park could potentially host a maximum of around 5,500 fans, although any hopes of a significant rise will be tempered by the current worrying rates of Covid-19 infection.

"We've been working hard behind the scenes for this eventuality and delighted to see that come to fruition," said Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson.

"Having even a small band of the Green and White Army in on Sunday is great news."