Injury is set to rule Jonny Evans out of Northern Ireland’s triple-header

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough will name his squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Switzerland, as well as a friendly against Estonia, on Tuesday and it’s looking increasingly likely that he is making plans without Jonny Evans.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has cast further doubt on Evans’ fitness ahead of Northern Ireland’s upcoming triple-header.

The former Manchester United ace has been struggling with a foot problem — plantar fasciitis — after initially pulling up in the warm-up for a Premier League game against Newcastle United in early May.

He was then passed fit to start the FA Cup final a week later but pulled up after half an hour, was substituted and has not played since.

Ulsterman Rodgers initially said he hoped to have the 33-year-old available for action after the upcoming international break but has now said that Evans is “not close to playing”.

“He is out but he’s not training with the team,” said the Foxes boss. “It’s just ongoing with Jonny. We said we would see where he would be after the international break. He’s not close to playing. It’s one of those frustrating injuries. He might wake up in a week’s time and it’s all okay. Hopefully we get him back soon.”