Injury woes have made Northern Ireland manager’s immediate job harder: Michael O’Connor

Michael O’Connor expects Northern Ireland to benefit from blooding young players in the long run

Former Northern Ireland international Michael O’Connor believes the current side has tough hurdles to overcome due to a lack of experience.

In Michael O’Neill’s first spell as manager, he could rely on seasoned performers to charter a course to the Euro 2016 finals but the current squad does not possess as many big hitters.

Ahead of tonight’s trip to Denmark and the visit of Kazakhstan to Belfast on Monday, O’Connor feels it will take time for O’Neill to find a winning formula.

While Jonny Evans’ return to the side is welcome, emerging talent like Isaac Price, Dale Taylor and Callum Marshall are being turned to, while a long injury list includes Steven Davis, Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Liam Boyce, Daniel Ballard and Jamal Lewis.

And the squad is already under pressure to make up for lost ground in Euro 2024 qualifying Group H after the disappointing home defeat to Finland.

O’Connor, who earned 11 senior caps under Nigel Worthington and then O’Neill, has been a great admirer of his former team-mate Davis and knows his leadership qualities and experience will be badly missed in these qualifiers.

“I’ve seen the squad and it doesn’t look strong,” said O’Connor, who spent most of his career in England with clubs including Crewe, Scunthorpe United, Rotherham United and Port Vale.

“He has Jonny (Evans) and Craig (Cathcart) at the back with their experience but it’s lacking elsewhere.

“You hope in a few years time the squad will be more mature. Michael had good senior players in his first spell in charge but now he’s relying more on youth.

“It could be a tough period for now and hopefully easier in the long run. They are all tough games for us. The home form is massive for us and Windsor needs to be a fortress.

“Steven (Davis) has been ridiculous, a top professional. He’s 100 per cent committed and his longevity reflects his professionalism.

“I thought the injury might have seen him off but he still wants to play on.

“Steven played in my position and he has been an unbelievable player.

“I loved playing with the lads like Paddy McCourt, Gareth McAuley and George McCartney. There were different characters and it was a great experience for me. It was great working under Michael.”

The Glenavy man feels he could have made more international appearances but his career was often plagued by injuries.

“In my career, I could have been more professional at times,” admits O’Connor, who captained Northern Ireland at youth level.

“I had a good career but it wasn’t of the level of a Steven Davis or Jonny Evans.

“But I’ve no regrets, it was a great honour to play for Northern Ireland and play in the Championship as well as League One and Two.

“Not many players leave Northern Ireland and have a decent career over there so I’m proud of that.

“I still think I could have got more caps though. I had a few injuries. Nigel Worthington and Glynn Snodin brought me into the squad and it’s something to be proud of.

“Michael (O’Neill) took charge but an injury prevented me from progressing and being involved in the Euros.”

O’Connor now believes that the Irish FA’s JD Academy in collaboration with Uefa and the Irish League are now an effective springboard for young players hoping to shine in the full-time game.

Some the country’s best young talent are continuing to graduate from the full-time residential academy for elite young footballers.

The elite player development programme is helping to prepare players for a potential move across the water — advice and support which O’Connor never benefited from when he left Belfast to join Crewe Alexandra in his young teenage years.

For the players who don’t leave these shores at a very early age, the fast developing Irish League has proved to be a great learning environment, helping to enhance the skills of talents such as Glentoran’s Terry Devlin, who has sealed a move to Portsmouth.

O’Connor has offered his support to the Academy as a coach and he’s now actively involved in the Premiership as Gary Boyle’s assistant at Newry City.

The former Glenavon man may not be finished on the pitch at the age of 35 but his focus has switched more to helping other players.

“I help out in the Academy with Kris Lindsay and Andy Waterworth,” explained O’Connor. “I’ve been involved with the mid-ulster coaching programme for kids Under-14 and I went to Poland with the Under-16s a few months ago and there are some very good prospects there.

“There’s a pathway for the boys, when I was young I never had anything like that but now the boys have a full time academy where the lads can train and do strength and conditioning programmes as well as school work.

“It’s similar to the work that goes on in England and it’s vital to prevent homesickness.

“I was about 12 when I went to Crewe, myself and Niall McGinn went over on trial.

“In my early teenage years, I went over to the club quite a bit and it helped give my life a purpose when other young people were going out and drinking.

“The Academy is great preparation for a move. Today’s players are travelling quite a bit and you hope when they do move it’s not a big shock to their system.

“The Irish League is also a massive learning curve. You can develop a lot more physically than if you play youth football in England. It’s a slow passing game over there and if a player can clock up 50 to 100 appearances here, it will stand him in good stead.

“I followed the Irish League when I was in England and it has improved with more players getting a chance in the full-time game in England.

“Clubs are going full-time and that’s lifting standards.”

Cliftonville youngster Sean Moore, who is set to join the Northern Ireland representation at West Ham, has agreed to play for the Republic and at one stage in his career O’Connor almost ventured south.

“I played at Under-16 and Under-17 level with Northern Ireland but at Under-19s I had a fall-out with Mal Donaghy,” says O’Connor, who was at Salford City before he joined the Lurgan Blues in 2020.

“From the ages of 18 to 21, I was nowhere and the Republic asked a question.

“I was called up for a squad to go to Portugal but I got injured and said I wasn’t going.

“I decided to stay with the Northern Ireland set-up and Roy Millar called me into the Under-21s, that was me back into the fold.

“It was the Republic who made contact with me — not me contacting them — but Kenny Shiels, who was with Tranmere at the time, helped arrange for me to come back to the Northern Ireland set-up.

“Players have a choice and it can depend on your background. It’s his (Sean’s) decision and people have to respect that.

“It would look a bit strange when you’ve made a choice and not stuck to it but he’s made a call and good luck to him.”

Newry’s assistant boss is now ready to hasten the transition from Premiership player to coach.

“It’s something a bit different,” the keen golfer adds. “I can remain a player but now I will be on the other side of the touchline.

“I think I have made more than 600 appearances in my career and it catches up on you. I’m an old 35-year-old!

“I still want to play but I have been picking up injuries and struggled to get going at Glenavon.

“If the club needs me I will step up, you never know with suspensions and injuries.

“Gary is happy for me to be his right hand man next season.

“I was at Notts County five years ago when I had a bad knee injury. I thought I wouldn’t be able to return to the standard I was so I started my coaching badges.

“I have been taking the football management company under Lee Carroll in Dungannon and we won the Under-18s Schools’ Cup, that was a good start.

“I loved every minute of my time at Glenavon. For the first six months, I had to adapt to coming from the full-time game to here.

“After that, it was fine and I enjoyed the coaching. Our aim at Newry is to stay in the league. You want to improve and we have strengthened.

“It will be a challenging season but I have met challenges head on in my career.

“Garytakes my opinion on board and I’m looking forward to working with the squad.”