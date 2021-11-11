Ireland 0-0 Portugal: Stephen Kenny's side continue resurgence with draw at sold-out Aviva Stadium

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal in action against Shane Duffy of Republic of Ireland during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match between Republic of Ireland and Portugal at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Matt Doherty of Republic of Ireland has a shot on goal in the last minute of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match between Republic of Ireland and Portugal at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland extended their unbeaten run to five games after a spirited performance held Portugal at the Aviva Stadium.

Skipper Seamus Coleman returned to the starting line up as the Ireland attempted to dent Portugal’s World Cup qualification hopes.

Coleman, who missed last month’s fixtures through injury, was included in one of four changes to the side which won its last qualifier 3-0 in Azerbaijan as he, Enda Stevens, Jamie McGrath and Chiedozie Ogbene replaced the injured Andrew Omobamidele and James McClean, Daryl Horgan and Adam Idah.

Cristiano Ronaldo, whose two late headers denied Ireland victory in Faro in September, was included in Fernando Santos’ team, but five of the men on yellow cards – Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota, Renato Sanches, Ruben Dias and Jose Fonte – were named only among the substitutes ahead of Sunday’s crunch clash with current Group A leaders Serbia.

Portugal dominated the early exchanges with Gavin Bazunu having to save from Andre Silva and Coleman blocked Ronaldo’s goal-bound shot, but Ireland held firm as the first half reached its mid-point.

The home side forced a series of corners as the half wore on, but were unable to make the most of them as the game reached the break scoreless and with neither keeper having been troubled unduly.

Ireland's best chance of the half came shortly before the break but Ogbene couldn't keep his header down from close range.

The second half saw a similar pattern develop to the first, with Cristiano Ronaldo going very close to opening the scoring midway through after his header went just wide.

Enda Stevens had a good chance to open the scoring with 15 minutes to go, but he couldn't keep his shot down from the edge of the box.

Portugal were then left to play the final eight minutes with only 10 men when Pepe, who had earlier been booked for handball, received a second yellow card for a foul on Callum Robinson and was sent off.

Both sides pushed for a winner but Ireland held firm as Stephen Kenny's side came away with a point.