Ireland captain Seamus Coleman stretchered off with serious injury during Everton’s clash with Leicester

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton comforts Seamus Coleman of Everton as he goes down with an injury — © Getty Images

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman appears to be a major doubt for Ireland's two Euro 2024 qualifiers next month after suffering a serious leg injury against Leicester City on Monday evening.

In the 43rd minute, Everton captain Coleman suffered the injury as he challenged for the ball with Leicester midfielder Boubakary Soumaré. The play was stopped for several minutes before the Donegal man was stretchered off the pitch amid applause from all around the King Power Stadium.

Everton tweeted: "Seamus leaves the pitch on the stretcher after sustaining a serious-looking injury."

It was Coleman's first league start after missing the last three games with a hamstring issue. Ireland boss Stephen Kenny will be anxiously awaiting news on the severity of the injury, ahead of qualifiers in Greece on June 16 before his side host Gibraltar in Dublin three days later.

The 34-year-old previously suffered a broken leg on international duty against Wales in March 2017 and was sidelined until the following January.