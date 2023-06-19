Ireland U-21 friendly against Kuwait abandoned after ‘racist remark’ directed at Irish substitute

Ireland’s U-21 friendly against Kuwait has been abandoned this evening after a racist remark was made by an opposition player towards an Irish substitute.

Ireland were 3-0 up at the time as the friendly match approached the closing stages. However, after a Kuwaiti player directed a racist remark towards a member of the Irish bench, the game was abandoned, with the FAI confirming they would be reporting this ‘serious’ matter to FIFA and UEFA.

The identity of the player who suffered the abuse has yet to be confirmed.

“The FAI regrets to announce that today’s U21 international against Kuwait has been abandoned after a racist remark was made by a Kuwaiti player towards one of our substitutes,” said the FAI on Twitter this evening.

“The FAI does not tolerate any racism towards any of our players or staff and will be reporting this serious matter to FIFA and UEFA.”

The incident comes as New Zealand international Michael Boxall was racially abused by a Qatari player in the first half of their friendly, also held in Austria this evening.

New Zealand have agreed not to come out for the second half after no official action was taken

Strikes by Fulham’s Ollie O’Neill and St Patrick’s Athletic’s Conor Carty put Jim Crawford’s Irish side two goals to the good inside the opening 10 minutes, in their final friendly of their June camp in Austria.

Bosun Lawal and O’Neill went close to a third on the half hour mark, before substitute Aidomo Emakhu struck Ireland’s third after the break, the Millwall striker bagging his first goal at U-21 level.