Irish FA appoint former Northern Ireland skipper Aaron Hughes as technical director

International Football

Will Aaron Hughes and Michael O'Neill work together again?

The Irish Football Association has appointed former Northern Ireland captain Aaron Hughes as the governing body’s first-ever Technical Director.

The ex-Newcastle United and Fulham defender will be tasked with improving the quality of elite level football in Northern Ireland. The new wide-ranging role will see Hughes work within men’s, women’s and youth football.

Hughes – who won a 112 caps during a distinguished international career – will sit on the Irish FA’s senior leadership team, where he will provide support for Northern Ireland’s senior managers and academy coaches.

Hughes enjoyed a close working relationship with Michael O’Neill during his time as manager. O’Neill coaxed Hughes out of international retirement and he went on to play a key role in Northern Ireland’s qualification for Euro 2016.

In his new role, Hughes will work closely with the next Northern Ireland manager.

“This is an exciting time for the Irish FA and I am eager to get started in playing a key role in all areas of our operation,” said Hughes.

“People often underestimate the reach of the Irish FA. We are central, along with our partners and stakeholders, to shaping people’s lives through football and I am looking forward to making a positive contribution at every level of the footballing pyramid.”

Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said: “Aaron has demonstrated his considerable talents to the organisation since he joined us as a consultant last year.

“His relentless drive to push for high standards across the entire performance pathway, rooted in his deep experience gained at the top end of the professional game, will help the organisation flourish even further.

“He will be a key contributor to a range of major developments set out in our current strategy, A Roadmap for Football.”