Irish FA chief: Michael O'Neill is the best man to lead Northern Ireland into Euro play-off

Irish FA President David Martin has insisted that he wants Michael O'Neill to lead the Northern Ireland team in the Euro 2020 play-off game against Bosnia & Herzegovina whenever it is played, revealing the Association has yet to start the search for the manager's successor.

Martin's comments provide a fascinating insight into the IFA's thinking on O'Neill's future at international level with the President outlining his belief that the Stoke City boss "is the man to get us to the Euro 2020 finals."

Having been appointed manager of Championship side Stoke City last November, O'Neill agreed to stay in charge of Northern Ireland until after the Euro play-offs but when the semi-final in Bosnia was called off last month due to the coronavirus pandemic and the tournament itself postponed for 12 months until 2021, there was a feeling that the 50-year-old wouldn't be able to carry on with his dual role.

No new date has been set for the match with Bosnia. If Northern Ireland win it, they will host a play-off final against the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia at Windsor Park. There is no doubt in Martin's mind who he wants at the helm.

In his first major interview of the current crisis, the IFA President told the Belfast Telegraph: "In my opinion, Michael is the best person to take the team. He took them to the play-offs and he is the best person to head that up. I would say he commands that position. He would be the one I want to see there."

O'Neill has previously said that his double jobbing "wouldn't be do-able in September, October and November". Pressed if the plan was for O'Neill to be boss for the Bosnia clash regardless of when it takes place, Martin stated: "As I indicated, Michael is the best person to prepare the team and take command of the team for the play-off against Bosnia."

Martin added: “That’s my opinion and I believe he is the man to get us to the Euro 2020 finals, which will be played in 2021.”

Martin did admit “there is a lot of ground to cover between now and then” referring to the fixture in Bosnia. Northern Ireland have Nations League games scheduled versus Romania, Norway and Austria in September, October and November this year.

Uefa will decide if they are played on their original dates or if the Euro 2020 play-offs take place in those months.

Asked if it was more likely that Northern Ireland’s next match will be against Bosnia, Martin said: “It could be. Those decisions haven’t been made yet by Uefa. They have a Response Group and they will keep all 55 national associations up to speed.”

Had the Euro play-offs taken place in March, the IFA had pinpointed this month as the time to kick-off the process to find O’Neill’s replacement.

This would have been the case even if Northern Ireland had qualified and O’Neill, Stoke and the IFA had reached an agreement whereby he was the boss in the finals.

Motherwell supremo Stephen Robinson and Northern Ireland under-21 manager Ian Baraclough are favourites with St Johnstone’s Tommy Wright, Hull City’s Grant McCann and IFA Elite Performance Director Jim Magilton also in the running.

Martin added: “We will take as much time as we feel we need to find and appoint a successor to Michael O’Neill. We are not at that point yet. We are waiting until the Euro thing is all resolved. We are not doing anything at this point in time and will take as much time as we need to get it right.”

Meanwhile, O’Neill is eyeing players from the Scottish Premiership to bolster his Stoke squad.

He said: “You can come up here and find 21 year olds who’ve played a hundred games and that’s quite hard to find in English football, certainly in the Championship and Premier League level.

“We wouldn’t typically look at players who’ve been in Scottish football for a long time as we don’t see them as having the right profile.

“But certainly the younger ones are worth considering.”