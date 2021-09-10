Irish FA ‘concerned’ about ticket pricing unrest and invite Northern Ireland fan group to meeting

Northern Ireland fans roared their team on during Wednesday's game but a section of the crowd also made their feelings about the Irish FA known. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The Irish Football Association has said it is “concerned” about fans’ negative reaction to ticket prices for Wednesday’s game against Switzerland and has invited the Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs to a meeting.

In a statement co-signed by Chief Executive Patrick Nelson and President Conrad Kirkwood, the IFA has addressed the frustrations amongst supporters after individual match tickets for the World Cup qualifier had begun at £52 each.

The Irish FA’s statement, released after 4pm on Friday, read: “The Irish FA truly values the support and devotion of the Northern Ireland fans.

“They are critical to our game and we are concerned that there is unhappiness with our approach to ticket pricing.

“We want to hear personally from the fan base and work with them to resolve the situation.

“To that end we have today contacted the ‘Amalgamation of Supporters Clubs’ and invited them to meet with us as soon as possible.

“We look forward to a constructive and open engagement.”

Earlier this week, chairman for the AoNISC Gary McAllister said it was “clear that many fans feel that ticket pricing has reached tipping point”.

Portadown NISC said that for the first time in its club’s 33 year history, the decision has been taken not to run a bus to the game as members felt their “years of commitment… (are) not appreciated.”

Less than two hours before kick-off, the IFA confirmed that the game had sold out, with the official attendance later given as 15,660. A section of the support made their feelings towards the Irish FA known during the game, ahead of which the organisation had defended its ticket pricing strategy.

“Tickets are priced based on category of game and Wednesday’s match is a Category A game,” it said before the match.

“The price of individual general sale tickets for the Switzerland match are the same as they were for Germany and Netherlands in 2018-19.”

Looking ahead to the World Cup qualifiers in November, fans were told that the price of individual general ticket sales for Lithuania will be lower, while Italy will also be a Category A game.

The IFA statement from earlier in the week continued: “We are very encouraged by the uptake on the GAWA Official membership scheme which allowed members to realise a 22% reduction across a three-match bundle as well as range of other special discounts.”

On the IFA website ahead of the game, three-match bundles for official GAWA members had been advertised for between £112.50 - £145.50 for adults and £45 for juniors.