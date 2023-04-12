Irish FA confident Casement Park will be ready to host Euro 2028 Finals games

Casement Park is currently dilapidated having been out of use for a number of years

The Irish FA are convinced that the new Casement Park will at long last be constructed and be ready for Northern Ireland to co-host the Euro 2028 Finals.

In a significant announcement on Wednesday, despite lying dilapidated for years, the GAA ground in west Belfast was officially named as one of the 10 stadiums forming the UK/Ireland bid to bring the 2028 European Championships to the islands.

It is the latest development in a long-running saga surrounding the new Casement Park which has faced issues relating to planning permission and legal challenges and, while they have been resolved, there have been fears recently about who would pay for it given construction costs have increased dramatically since the original budgets were drafted over a decade ago.

Included in the original list of 14 venues submitted to UEFA in 2022, the 34,500-capacity Casement Park has now made the cut to the final 10 stadiums which confirms the IFA belief that if, as expected, the UK/Ireland bid defeats a rival bid from Turkey later this year, Belfast will stage the biggest sporting event ever to come to the country.

An IFA source told the Belfast Telegraph that they had total confidence that a new-look Casement Park would be constructed and would be primed to host matches in the tournament in five years’ time.

The original budget for a new Casement was £77.5m, with Stormont pledging £62.5m and the GAA providing £15m.

Costs have sky-rocketed since then with £130m estimated to be the price today.

That has led some politicians to suggest more money should be put in by the GAA, who insist they are sticking with their agreed investment.

With Belfast on the list of 10 confirmed stadiums, it is clear that money will be found to build the new stadium with British government funding.

Since the united bid began, there has been a willingness from all five of the football Associations to host games across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, and with the arenas listed that still promises to be the case.

The GAA had granted permission for Croke Park and Casement Park to be included in the UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid but Croke Park did not make the final shortlist of venues.

Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, Manchester United’s Old Trafford and London Stadium, home of West Ham, were the other grounds who failed to make the cut.

IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson declared: “This is a unique opportunity for Northern Ireland to be part of a world-class partnership bid to host the greatest ever UEFA European Football Championships and deliver a legacy of Football for All, Football for Good and Football for the Future.

“Northern Ireland has hosted international sporting events on a global stage and this exciting collaboration between the Irish Football Association, government partners, Belfast City Council and GAA will welcome the world for a UEFA Euro 2028 festival of football that will unite, inspire and benefit generations to come.”

Ulster GAA chief executive Brian McAvoy added: “The GAA and Irish Football Association have developed innovative partnerships to harness the power of sport to unite and empower people of all ages and backgrounds.

“Hosting world-class UEFA Euro 2028 football matches at the new Casement Park stadium would build on this collaboration and allow Belfast to deliver an inclusive and unforgettable celebration of Football for All.”