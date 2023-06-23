Irish FA fail to secure top target for Northern Ireland Women’s job

U-19s boss Gail Redmond will take charge on an interim basis

The Irish Football Association has failed to land its first-choice target to replace Kenny Shiels as manager of Northern Ireland’s women’s team.

U-17s and U-19s manager Gail Redmond will take charge of the senior team for next month’s two friendly games, with the Irish FA keen to appoint a permanent head coach ahead of this Autumn’s Nations League campaign.

Redmond will be Northern Ireland’s second interim manager since Shiels – who guided Northern Ireland to their first-ever major tournament in 2021 – left the role in January. Ex-Linfield striker Andrew Waterworth took charge for April’s 4-1 friendly defeat to Wales.

The Irish FA’s Director of Women’s Football Angela Platt and Technical Director Aaron Hughes are charged with finding a replacement for the outspoken Shiels.

Platt explained: “We have been working hard on this for several months and had identified a suitable candidate. Unfortunately, this individual has accepted an offer elsewhere and more suited to their personal circumstances.

“Whilst this is disappointing, the process has helped us crystallize exactly what we are looking for in a manager and we will now re-double our efforts to ensure we have someone in place to lead us into the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League campaign in September.

“In the interim Gail Redmond, manager of our women’s U-17 and U-19 teams, will lead the senior team for two friendly fixtures next month whilst this process continues. Gail has a wealth of experience in the women’s game and has a great rapport with the players.”

Northern Ireland will play Scotland in friendly on 14 July at Dens Park in Dundee followed by another – yet to confirmed – away game.

The Nations League will kick-off in September, with Northern Ireland in the same group as Albania, Hungary and World Cup bound Republic of Ireland.