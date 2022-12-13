Irish FA fearing a tug of war over Everton teen Isaac Price as other nations eye up Northern Ireland underage star

The 19-year-old, who has already played for the Everton first team, has featured at Under-21 level for Northern Ireland but it is believed England are keeping track of the talented midfielder, who is also eligible to play for the Republic of Ireland and Germany.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the Irish FA are aware that, due to Price’s progress at Goodison Park, there is international interest elsewhere.

While born in Northern Ireland, Price was raised in Wakefield and has been with Everton since the age of seven, making his debut for Frank Lampard’s side last season.

In his managerial career to date former Chelsea boss Lampard has been adept at bringing young talent through to senior level and Price is set to benefit from that.

Price – who has been involved at underage level for England – is said to have a good work ethic to go with his ability and, if he continues to develop, is the type of player new boss Michael O’Neill would relish working with in the future should the player stick with Northern Ireland.