Irish FA reveal £2m financial loss from missing supporters during autumn international ties

The Irish FA’s desire to secure a £9m Euro 2020 cash windfall has been greatly enhanced by news that the Covid-19 pandemic has robbed the governing body of more than £2m in match day revenue.

An Irish FA source has revealed that crowd restrictions from the four home internationals this autumn is leaving them reeling from a significant financial blow.

While the Association will pocket £9m if Northern Ireland overcome Slovakia tomorrow and qualify for next summer’s finals, much of that income is swallowed up in bonus, accommodation and travel expenses.

Some associations, including the Irish FA after Euro 2016, invested a third of their qualification prize money into the game.

But, given the significant losses as a result of the pandemic, the governing body are hungry for some good news on the financial front.

Around 1,060 fans will be in attendance at tomorrow’s play-off final, more than the 600 who attended the Austria game last month. Northern Ireland’s Nations League defeat by Norway in September was played behind closed doors at the National Stadium.

Uefa said at the start of October that they would allow the partial return of fans, up to 30% of stadiums, “where local laws permit” and after Sunday’s Nations League game in Austria.

“It’s in excess of a £2m loss from the four games,” said the Irish FA source. “When you look at all match day revenue it’s more than £500,000 a match.”

The players and Baraclough will pocket a bonus payment should they get the job done tomorrow night.