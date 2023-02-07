Irish FA ‘still view Sean Moore as a NI player’ despite Republic overtures

Sean Moore has been a sensation for Cliftonville this season

The Irish Football Association plan to ignore the overtures of the Republic of Ireland and call Cliftonville’s teenage sensation Sean Moore up for next month’s Under-19 Euro Elite Stage matches.

Moore was yesterday selected by Football Association of Ireland Under-19 manager Tom Mohan for a Republic training camp.

Despite representing Northern Ireland at underage level, 17-year-old Moore — who is wanted by Premier League clubs Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham United — is permitted by Fifa to jump ship to the Republic.

However, his attendance at the trial and participation in behind-closed-doors matches in Dublin will not tie him down to the Republic on a permanent basis.

Irish FA sources have told the Belfast Telegraph they will continue to operate as though he is a Northern Ireland player and Under-19 manager Gerard Lyttle is expected to name Moore in his panel for the March games against France, Norway and Romania, which could pave the way for an appearance in the finals during the summer.

The talented winger has lit up the Danske Bank Premiership with a string of electric performances that have caught the eye of Premier League scouts, ensuring a summer scramble for his signature.

Now, it appears there will also be an international tug of war over his allegiance.

Moore has also been named in the Northern Ireland Under-18s Schoolboys squad for this year’s Centenary Shield — an annual five-team competition that also features the Republic’s Schoolboy side.

But this selection will have no bearing on his international status as these squads are selected in the territory where the players attend school.

The IFA will put on a charm offensive in order to convince Moore his future lies with Northern Ireland and senior international manager Michael O’Neill may become involved in discussions.

However, they respect his right to choose and Windsor Park chiefs will stop their pursuit if the player indicates his desire to fully represent the Republic.

Moore was one of 36 players from the island of Ireland named in the panel to attend the FAI assessment day in Dublin as Mohan looks to finalise his Under-19 squad for the Euro Elite Stage games.

Derry City defender Conor Barr and Dundalk’s Eoin Kenny — son of Republic of Ireland senior manager Stephen — are also included in the training squad.

Like Moore, both Barr and Kenny have previously played for Northern Ireland at underage level.

In a statement released yesterday, the FAI said: “Tom Mohan has invited 36 players to a homebased assessment day in Dublin today.

“It’s an opportunity for the players to impress with Ireland set for three Elite Round qualifiers in Ireland next month. Among the group are players who will still be eligible for next season’s U19 European Championship qualifiers.

“The group will be involved in two behind-closed-doors friendlies with Tom Mohan overseeing both games.”

Cliftonville issued a statement which read: “Cliftonville Football Club congratulates Sean Moore on his call-up to the Republic of Ireland Under-19s training camp in Dublin.

“Tom Mohan, the team’s Head Coach, has been keeping a watching brief on the player for some time, complemented by the attendance at many of Sean’s games, both at youth and senior level, by members of the Under-19 coaching team.”