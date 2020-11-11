Irish League has had major role in Northern Ireland’s rise to cusp of Euro 2020

Dallas leading way as graduates do us proud on biggest stage

Stuart Dallas is shining with Leeds United in his first season in the Premier League. The boy from Cookstown has come a long way, and what makes his rise up the ranks even more pleasing is that he has never forgotten his roots.

From Coagh United he joined Crusaders and, after becoming a first-team regular at Seaview, he never looked back, going from the Irish League to the biggest league in the world. It’s a Northern Ireland football success story and inspiring for youngsters here hoping to hit the big time.

Dallas will be an influential player for Ian Baraclough tonight in Northern Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia.

Like Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, the Northern Ireland manager knows he can rely on Dallas to play in a number of positions — and play them well. He’s a flexible friend to club and country and shows what can be achieved with hard work, application, attitude and ability, having left the Crues in a transfer to Brentford in 2012 before moving to Leeds in 2015 and winning promotion to the top flight last season.

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter, who helped develop Dallas, is an extremely proud man when he sees his former player mixing it with the world’s best.

“To watch Stuart Dallas emerge and to play in our team as a very young player and to do so well since then has been fantastic,” said Baxter.

“We felt he would because his balance off both feet was brilliant. We pushed him through to the men’s team and he progressed quickly.

“You always knew he was an exciting talent who could go forward. He got across to Brentford and then you see him progress to the Premier League with Leeds, where he looks so at home.

“I texted him when he got into the Premier League, from playing Tobermore United to facing Liverpool. He is an amazing guy and everyone is delighted with how he is doing.

“Also, he has become one of the stalwarts of the national team, and that fills us with immense pride that he came through the wee team at Crusaders, which is what we are all about.”

Dallas showed the way for Gavin Whyte, another talented footballer who shone with Crusaders before moving to Oxford United and then Cardiff City.

“Both are amazing lads. The pair of them are always in contact and sending you messages. They are brilliant people,” added Baxter.

“You have Gavin Whyte texting you saying, ‘I’m coming back to play for you when I retire and wrap England up’, and I say back to him, ‘Well, hurry up!’

“Like Stuart, Gavin was brilliant for Crusaders, and we knew that he had it in him to make the jump into English football and he has done exceptionally well.”

Whyte may not start this evening versus Slovakia but Baraclough will have no fear in throwing the wide man on. Remember, it was Whyte who netted the first goal in Baraclough’s reign in a 1-1 draw against Romania in the Nations League, and to date he has revelled in international football.

Baxter said: ‘’I am a Northern Ireland fan and have been at the games all through my lifetime from a young boy. I’ll be bursting with pride if I see both lads play against Slovakia. There’s a great sense of patriotism relating to the Northern Ireland team doing well and it is nice that Crusaders have played our wee part in it.”

Indeed, Irish League football should feel proud in general at the part it has played in Northern Ireland’s transformation from no-hopers to genuine qualification contenders for every major tournament they play in.

Michael O’Neill, the manager who took the nation to the Euro 2016 finals, started his career at Coleraine and in the latter stages of it played in a successful Glentoran side.

He was forever pushing Irish League clubs to provide more players for the international team and was never shy in telling cross-channel bosses of the quality that existed in the Irish Premiership.

After Covid-19 brought a premature end to last season, it is fair to say there was widespread embarrassment at how the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) tried to resolve the situation. Privately, even NIFL board members wince at the memory at how things were handled at that level and all the infighting going on between clubs, However, while off the pitch things could be a whole lot better, on the pitch managers and the players are putting together a good product.

Of course, the money that comes to clubs from Uefa for playing in the Champions League and Europa League, plus private investment at Glentoran and Larne, has been a huge driving force for that, but don’t underestimate the excellent coaching going on and the desire of the players to continually improve.

Dallas and Whyte are too modest to say it, but kids coming into the Irish Premiership look up to them and believe they can follow the same path.

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn is another brilliant example. He shone at Dungannon Swifts and has gone on to enjoy a fabulous career which still has miles on the clock. He will forever be remembered as one of the Kings of Lyon, famously scoring in the Euro 2016 victory over Ukraine in France. The other man to score in that epic 2-0 win was Gareth McAuley, who started out at Linfield, played for Crusaders and won the Irish Cup with Coleraine.

McGinn scored the vital equaliser in last month’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final versus Bosnia and Herzegovina and will be crucial again tonight, while Liam Boyce may see action at some stage following his penalty shoot-out winner in Sarajevo. Cool as a cucumber, the Hearts striker slotted the spot-kick away with the class that turned him into a hero at Cliftonville.

Boyce’s club mate Michael Smith is another with Irish League experience having been with Ballyclare Comrades and Ballymena United. His greatest moment in a Northern Ireland shirt came when he scored a cracker against Germany in Euro qualifying.

Don’t be surprised if one of the former Irish League heroes has a major say tomorrow night.