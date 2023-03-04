Irish League stars deserve a chance to shine for Northern Ireland, says Larne’s Lee Bonis

Glentoran ace Conor McMenamin has seized his chance when called up by Northern Ireland — © ©INPHO/Presseye/Jonathan Porter

Lee Bonis is determined to follow in the footsteps of Conor McMenamin and represent Northern Ireland while in the Irish League

Larne striker Lee Bonis says he’s confident the best Irish League talent can deliver on the international stage for Northern Ireland.

As manager Michael O’Neill prepares to name his squad on Tuesday for the opening Euro 2024 qualifiers, the 23-year-old says other Premiership aces can follow in the footsteps of Glentoran hero Conor McMenamin and shine for their country.

With the domestic game embracing a greater professional ethos and full-time training, Bonis feels young talent are developing at a fast rate.

Cliftonville’s teenage winger Sean Moore is the perfect example of a young player blossoming in the Irish League and Bonis expects O’Neill will keep a close eye on the Premiership’s most sparkling talent.

“There’s a lot of boys hoping to make the senior squad one day and I’m one of them,” insisted Bonis. “Hopefully it will happen sooner rather than later.

“You need to be fortunate to be called up and all we can do is keep playing well.

“Guys like myself, Terry Devlin at Glentoran, Sean Moore at Cliftonville and even my team-mate Leroy Millar would relish the chance to show our qualities and also how good the League is.

“Sean (Moore) has adapted really well to the League for such a young player and if he keeps his head down he will do well.

“When you are playing with good players it helps and Conor Mac (McMenamin) was able to seize his chance and perform well. If you are picked you are good enough and players will always give it their all.”

Lee Bonis is determined to follow in the footsteps of Conor McMenamin and represent Northern Ireland while in the Irish League

Bonis added: “You take the opportunities when they come along and although people have said a move across the water will give you a better chance of getting into the squad, Conor has done it so there is that slight hope of progressing that way.

“The League has improved a lot in the last few years and it’s getting stronger. I think Michael would acknowledge that.”

O’Neill would like to see more of Northern Ireland’s best young talent further their careers in the professional game in England and Scotland and he’s aware that international recognition can raise players’ profiles.

“I’m doing something I love every day and in the full-time environment you are getting fitter and stronger,” added former Portadown frontman Bonis, who moved to Inver Park in a deal worth around £100,000.

“In the summer there may be some interest around a cross-channel move and younger players have been given a chance with Northern Ireland. If I get a chance, hopefully I will take it.

“At the moment I’m focused on scoring goals and winning trophies. It’s my aim to get across the water and play at as high a level I can.

“Kofi (Balmer) got his move to Crystal Palace and it shows you if you work hard enough it will come. So I need to push on and keep working hard.

“I also think Aaron Donnelly has had a great season, he’s only 19 and he’s at Port Vale, on loan from Nottingham Forest.”

Glentoran ace Conor McMenamin has seized his chance when called up by Northern Ireland — © ©INPHO/Presseye/Jonathan Porter

Bonis has now been hit with a two-match suspension, ruling him out of the Premiership clashes against Linfield and Ballymena United at Inver Park next week.

“The Linfield one is a big blow but it was important the suspension was served as I wouldn’t want to miss two games after the split,” he added.

“They feel like Cup Finals now, it’s all about winning them.

“Everyone is feeling confident and the right mindset is to take it game by game.

“I’m glad we are top of the League rather than chasing, we have done that before but you would rather have the points and it’s more relaxing when you know you have that cushion. We are getting to where we want to be step by step.

“We all know the only other team to win the title from outside Belfast has been Portadown.

“It drives you on because you want to make history as the club has never won the League.

“It’s a big thing for the town and supporters so we would like to do them justice.

“It’s a very close title race and you can’t rule teams out, it could go down to the wire. The split games will be tough. We are playing well as a team and we can’t let standards drop after working so hard.

“If you have won the League once you can do it again, you just have to work hard and always strive to improve.”

Bonis is full of admiration for his team-mate Leroy Millar, who has been crowned the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month for February.

“He’s just a workhorse and it helps everyone else because when he is running around and putting the effort in, it drives everyone else on,” he said.

“He has got that all or nothing attitude and I think that rubs off on the boys and helps a lot.

“My form has been good but I also feel I can do better.

“I can score more goals, I have higher targets and while I have 31 goals and assists in all competitions but overall, I think I can do better. I’ve had a good season but there is much more to come from me.”