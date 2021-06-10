‘It was done then’: Declan Rice explains how 2018 World Cup convinced him to swap Republic of Ireland for England

Declan Rice has indicated that he had already made his mind up to play for England during the 2018 World Cup, just weeks after lining out for Ireland against World Cup winners France.

Rice won three caps for Ireland under Martin O'Neill that year, with a March debut against Turkey followed by summer appearances against France and the USA.

In August, he asked to be left out of the Ireland squad for September's UEFA Nations League games but the saga around his international future continued into the following year with O'Neill's replacement Mick McCarthy meeting the West Ham starlet over the Christmas period.

Rice eventually released a statement in February 2019 to say he had opted to play for the country where he was born and raised but stressed it had been an 'extremely difficult decision.'

The Londoner is now preparing to play a major tournament with England and he appeared in front of the media on Wednesday to discuss some of his major tournament memories.

He spoke of how the images of watching England reach the World Cup semi finals in 2018 had stuck with him.

"I was actually in Dubai," said Rice, "There was a massive football fanzone with a massive dome and it was crazy. It was mental."

When asked if this was the time he was thinking about changing from Ireland, Rice replied: "Yeah, it was done then.

"We spoke about it so much but obviously growing up watching England in tournaments as well...you just feel the proper buzz, the effects and the desire of the country for the players to do well.

"It was like that, even in Dubai. There were thousands of English fans. You see when Trippier scored, all the fanzones in England going crazy. That's what I want to be a part of now. I just can't wait to experience this and just get the real buzz and excitement of the tournament."

Rice discussion dominated O'Neill's final months in the job, with the player emotional after the Turkey game and then describing English speculation as a 'load of crap' after a man of the match display against the USA at the Aviva.

But that was before an approach from Southgate, although the 22-year-old's latest comments suggest that a lot of Irish time and energy was wasted in the seven month period between the end of the World Cup and his final announcement.