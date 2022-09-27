It was tough telling Conor McMenamin to sit out, admits Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough

Nations League

Having been cleared to play, Conor McMenamin is in the right frame of mind to face Greece tonight if required, according to Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough. He further admitted the Glentoran player was ‘distraught’ when told he was being withdrawn from the squad for Saturday’s Nations League victory over Kosovo.

In a revealing press conference on the eve of this evening’s final Nations League group game in Athens, Baraclough added that he believed the video incident that saw Kilmarnock’s Kyle Lafferty taken out of the squad last Friday occurred during a team bonding night out the previous Tuesday.

And despite criticism from supporters about the Irish FA’s handling of both situations, Baraclough backed his employers, saying he felt they not made any mistakes.

If the Nations League games in June were a nightmare in terms of results, this international window has drawn more headlines for off-pitch matters than an awaited first win in the competition at the 15th ask, as Northern Ireland won 2-1 at Windsor Park after late goals from Gavin Whyte and Josh Magennis.

Downpatrick ace McMenamin (27) was withdrawn from the weekend fixture after a historic video surfaced appearing to show the Glens winger singing an alleged pro-IRA chant, but he then joined his team-mates on Sunday’s flight to the Greek capital after the IFA gathered more information regarding the video, understood to be seven years old and for which the former Cliftonville and Linfield player was punished by his club at the time.

The issue was looked at by an independent disciplinary committee to determine if McMenamin had broken any Irish FA rules, and due to the age of the clip he has now been cleared to play with no further action to be taken.

The attacker was withdrawn a day after striker Lafferty was sent home amid an investigation by his club into a video appearing to show him using alleged sectarian language.

Asked to clarify the McMenamin situation, Baraclough explained: “When we saw what came out on social media and we were made aware of it, it was something we had to react swiftly to and we couldn’t identify as in when something like that is taken from.

“It has obviously turned out to be a historical tweet that he was punished for by his club previously. I don’t think we can take any chances as an Association certainly with what had happened a couple of days previously with Kyle, so the action and decision was taken to pull him out and see where it went from there. The Disciplinary Committee has obviously looked at that and he is now free to be with us which is good news.”

Put to him that it sounded like the IFA had made a mistake pulling the player out initially, Baraclough responded: “No, because you couldn’t be sure until it was looked into and that’s what has been done. I think it was the right thing to do. It was hard telling the lad. Was it hard giving him the information? Of course it is, denying someone being with the squad and possibly making another cap, but I think it was the right thing to be done rather than not reacting at all.”

On McMenamin’s emotions at his withdrawal, Baraclough said: “I had to tell Conor being the manager, being the leader. It is never an easy conversation.

“For someone who made his debut in the summer and wanted to add to the three caps that he made, he was probably distraught. It is clearly not the news you want to receive.”

Is he ready to play? Baraclough’s answer: “Yeah, he is. I think it’s one thing to give him the bad news, it’s another then saying you want him to travel, you think everything is going to be cleared by then hopefully, and he had no hesitation at all. To be able to give him that news is obviously a better conversation.”

One subject he said he couldn’t answer was why the IFA were caught on the hop with the McMenamin video which had been shared previously.

The Northern Ireland boss did point out there was no return in this camp for Lafferty because “it’s a different situation” to McMenamin’s which took place in the past.

Questioned if Lafferty’s video incident happened on a team bonding night out on Tuesday in Belfast, Baraclough revealed: “We all went out. We all went to the restaurant and we all came back. The players had a day off the next day. They are adults. They know they have got a responsibility and when they are on international duty they are still representing themselves, their clubs, their families and me.

“You can’t keep them cooped up in a hotel and you give them a certain amount of trust. You hope that is the right thing to do going forward as well.

“We are talking about a team bonding session and people being themselves and seeing them in their natural state, and at times you do have to learn from it. It might be something that we look at further down the line.

“It has always served Northern Irish teams really well when they have had that bit of time to themselves, so for me it was something we weren’t expecting to wake up to, those sorts of headlines and that type of news. I’m disappointed.”

Baraclough was next given the opportunity to confirm whether the Lafferty video incident happened on the team bonding night last Tuesday.

“I believe so,” he said.

“It wasn’t as we were together at the restaurant. For me there is an inquiry ongoing on that so I suppose I can’t comment too much more on that.”

All this and we have to remember there is an important game of football tonight.

Baraclough stated: “I have to say there’s always a good mood in the squad and that’s credit to the players. We talk about it as a management, don’t get too high, don’t get too low, the players are very level-headed.

“Winning games of football breeds confidence. We know we can play better. We know there are parts of the game we are still trying to improve. We know we need to be more clinical.

“Look at the game against Kosovo as a whole, we created 16 efforts on goal, 10 on target, those are good numbers at this level and it gives you a chance of winning a game when you can do that.”