It would have been ‘impossible’ for injured duo to make my World Cup squad, admits Vera Pauw

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says it was “impossible” for injury victims Aoife Mannion and Megan Campbell to have made her World Cup squad.

The defensive pair, of Manchester United and Liverpool respectively, were not included on the 23-player list named by Pauw for the upcoming tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Mannion has been troubled by a knee problem while Campbell missed the end of the domestic season with an unspecified injury.

“We tried our best but it is impossible,” Pauw said. “We did everything for them to give them the chance to get fit. With all the expertise we have involved, no stone has been left unturned, but unfortunately the timing is not on our side. It is so hard to tell players you break their dreams.”

Liverpool forward Leanne Kiernan and Birmingham’s versatile Jamie Finn were also among those to miss out as Pauw trimmed her provisional group of 31 players.

Changes could still be made, however, as the deadline of organiser FIFA for squad submissions is not until July 10. With that in mind, Finn is one three players on a standby ‘training’ list who will remain with the squad.

Pauw said: “That has been the hardest decision because she (Finn) has been involved in all the qualification matches and she has given so much to the team.”

The Republic play France at Dublin’s Tallaght Stadium on July 6 in their final warm-up match before travelling to the tournament, where they face Australia, Canada and Nigeria in the group stage.

Republic of Ireland World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton).

Defenders: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Aine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Megan Connolly (Brighton), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (London City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Sinead Farrelly (NJ/NY Gotham), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham).

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (London City), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers).

Training players: Sophie Whitehouse, Harriet Scott, Jamie Finn.