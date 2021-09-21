‘It’s a night I won’t forget’: Northern Ireland Women react to ‘absolutely unbelievable’ victory over Latvia at Windsor Park

Louise McDaniel claimed a place in history that can never be taken away as her goal sent Northern Ireland on the way to a famous 4-0 victory in their Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier against Latvia.

The Cliftonville star became the first female Northern Ireland player to score at Windsor Park when she hit the opener early in the second half.

That was the spark the team needed to go on and record a superb victory – the first that the women’s international team have ever recorded at the stadium as they returned following a nine-year absence.

“I didn’t know,” said Louise, when told about her history-making strike.

“It feels absolutely amazing. I’m over the moon to have scored and made history.

“I’m more pleased to have got my first start for the senior team – first start, first goal and it’s a night that I wont’ forget.”

It was a special night, too, for Kirsty McGuinness.

Winning her 50th cap Kirsty was given the honour of captaining the team and she went on to mark the occasion with the second goal of the game to send the 3,500 fans in the North Stand into raptures.

“I don’t think there are enough words in the dictionary to sum up tonight,” said Kirsty.

“The feeling inside is just absolutely unbelievable. My 50th cap, leading the team out, the goal, a 4-0 win – it just kept coming all night.”

Manager Kenny Shiels has now led the team to eight consecutive competitive victories, with McGuinness figuring in all of them after a break from the international team. For the manger, however, there was so much more to the night than the result which gave the team a perfect start to their campaign.

“I think the players were nervous and you could see they were snatching at opportunities to score,” said Shiels.

“Over the piece we got 4-0 and I am pleased with the outcome.

“Of the 20 outfield players who were in the squad all 20 of them got onto the pitch over the two games.If you put that alongside having to win the two games – which we were expect to do – it is a risk.

“It made it a fantastic achievement that we were able to get everyone on the pitch and the one regret I have is that I haven’t got Julie Nelson on the pitch.

“I wanted to get Julie on the pitch – I am sure she wanted to play here after everything that she has put into it.”

Also in Northern Ireland’s group, England thumped Luxembourg 10-0 while Austria hit six without reply against North Macedonia.

Elsewhere, the Republic of Ireland beat Australia 3-2 in a friendly Tallaght Stadium.

An own goal and a deflected Denise O’Sullivan effort were cancelled out by two Mary Fowler strikes for the visitors as the sides were level at the break.

The home side secured victory early in the second-half with a Louise Quinn header from a set-piece.

√ Hungary have been ordered to play two home Fifa competition matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, over racist behaviour by fans at the World Cup qualifier against England earlier this month. In addition to the stadium ban, FIFA’s disciplinary committee imposed a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs (just under £160,000).

A Fifa statement read: “After analysing and taking into consideration all the circumstances of the case, specifically the seriousness of the incidents (racist words and actions, throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks, blocked stairways), the committee decided that the MLSZ would play its next two home matches in Fifa competitions without spectators, the second match being suspended for a probationary period of two years.

“Fifa’s position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of racism and violence as well as any other form of discrimination or abuse. FIFA takes a clear zero-tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviour in football.”