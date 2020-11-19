'It's in the back of your mind': Iain Dowie admits to 'disturbing' concern over dementia risk among former professional footballers

Ex-Northern Ireland international Iain Dowie has admitted he has a 'disturbing' concern over the increased risk of dementia among former professional footballers.

As the Professional Footballers' Association in England agreed to set up a taskforce to examine the issue, Dowie has spoken of his own experiences within the game and his increasing thoughts regarding the problem as he gets older.

Last year, a report by experts at Glasgow University revealed that former professionals are around three-and-a-half times more likely to die of degenerative brain diseases than people of the same age within the general public.

The issue has been thrown even more into the spotlight following criticism from the family of English World Cup winner Nobby Stiles, who died last month aged 78 having suffered with dementia. He was the fifth member of the 1966 World Cup winning team to have been diagnosed with a brain injury disease.

For Dowie, who won 59 caps at international level and played in the Premier League for Southampton, Crystal Palace and West Ham, it is an uncomfortable thought.

"Is there a concern? I'm of an age now where it is in the back of your mind," said the 55-year-old on Sky Sports.

"That's a very disturbing thing, when you consider some of the things that have happened.

"I used to regularly head 100 balls a day after training. Then you add into that maybe twice a week you'll do crossing and finishing. It's an awful amount of headed balls.

"I can remember many clashes of heads where you had the kaleidoscope effect round the outside of the eyes. You could hardly see. Four or five times, I woke up the next day and didn't know what the score was the day before."

It was announced earlier this year that children under the age of 12 have been banned from heading footballs during training in rules that apply throughout Northern Ireland, England and Scotland.

There have been some concerns that restrictions to that effect could spread throughout football at all levels, fundamentally changing the sport.

"I wouldn't want the game to change but certainly there are ways of protecting people, like these protocols," said Dowie, backing the regulations.

"I just think it really does need scrutiny to prevent (heading) happening until you really have to do it and then the lighter the ball the better. Getting kids to head very light air balls to develop technically and then those crossing and finishing sessions at all levels of training can be five minutes rather than half an hour. The longer you do it for, the more repetition, the more damage.

"I think concussion protocols have really moved on by a massive amount. Now, they are much, much better than they were in my day."

After his playing career, Dowie managed clubs such as Palace, Charlton and QPR before his coaching career came to an end in 2010.