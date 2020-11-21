'It's just irony': Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels not blaming Everton as injection decision rules Simone Magill out of biggest international ties

Northern Ireland Women's manager Kenny Shiels has described as 'irony' a situation that has robbed him of his most high-profile player for the two biggest games in the team's history.

Victories over Belarus next Friday and the Faroe Islands the following Tuesday will secure a Women's Euro 2022 play-off place, but Everton Women striker Simone Magill will miss the crunch home double-header due to what the Irish FA described as a 'recurrence of a previous injury.'

It is understood Everton decided the best solution for the injury was for Simone to have an injection that must then be followed by a two-week rest period.

"It's entirely out of our hands. It was purely an Everton decision - I'm not going to leave Simone out if she is available," said Shiels.

"The injection was strategically arranged for Thursday so that the de-load and the reload will take her past our game and she will be available then the day after the Faroe Islands game.

"It's just irony. I'm sure it's not deliberate in any shape or form."

Emily Wilson, who further enhanced her growing reputation by scoring four times in Crusaders Strikers' 7-0 win over Cliftonville Ladies on Wednesday night, has been drafted in, and her current form suggests she could be handed a place in the team.

"I have to look at broader pictures than just one player - even though it is an important player - and look at who to bring in to narrow that void," said Shiels.

Goalkeeper Lauren Perry has been named in the squad despite still being rated as doubtful, and Crusaders number one Maddy Harvey-Clifford is on stand-by to replace her.

Sheffield United defender Natalie Johnson is also out, but Charlton Athletic midfielder Ciara Watling makes a return to the squad, as do Cliftonville Ladies defender Toni-Leigh Finnegan and Glentoran Women striker Kerry Beattie.

The IFA were hoping to open Seaview to a limited number of fans for the games, but Thursday's Executive decision means both must be played behind closed doors.

Northern Ireland squad: Jackie Burns, Becky Flaherty, Lauren Perry, Ashley Hutton, Kelsie Burrows, Abbie Magee, Toni-Leigh Finnegan, Julie Nelson, Demi Vance, Joely Andrews, Nadene Caldwell, Samantha Kelly, Marissa Callaghan, Rachel Furness, Chloe McCarron, Sarah McFadden, Danielle Maxwell, Kerry Beattie, Caitlin McGuinness, Kirsty McGuinness, Lauren Wade.