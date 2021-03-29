'It's not a good sign': Roy Keane outlines his Republic of Ireland concerns as Luxembourg defeat 'must be rock bottom'

Roy Keane says that the Republic of Ireland 'must be rock bottom' after the shock World Cup qualifier defeat to Luxembourg.

The Boys in Green suffered a 1-0 loss at the Aviva Stadium, which means Stephen Kenny is without a win ten games into his tenure.

Ireland have started their World Cup qualification campaign with two defeats from two and now face an uphill battle to even secure a playoff place. Speaking on ITV's coverage of England's game against Albania on Sunday night, Keane painted a grim picture for where Irish football is at following the last few months.

“It was a difficult and tough night,” Keane said.

"I have to say Ireland must be rock bottom now. There was a real lack of quality on the pitch and the reality is that a lot of these players are playing at Championship level in England, not in the Premier League.

"For me, it’s a big concern when your best player in Seamus Coleman is a full-back. It’s not a good sign."

Keane acknowledged that Stephen Kenny is trying to build a new style of play, but said that the lack of cutting edge will make things very difficult for the manager.

"He obviously has got his way of playing," Keane continued.

"He’s trying to play with more possession, and he’s trying to get that through to the players and the team. I have to say the stats are scary when you look at lack of goals and lack of goalscorers.

"But as much as it’s been tough for Stephen Kenny, and it has been tough going for him, I always go back to what he’s got to work with.

"I analyse all the Irish players nearly every weekend and none of them are doing too much at club level. Ok, they are doing okay and they’re honest. But a lot of them are playing in the Championship and when they turn up for Ireland and the manager only has them for three or four days, it’s going to be very difficult.

"Then, when the manager is trying to bring in this style of play, with possession, it’s very, very difficult for him, especially if the players are not up to it.

"The best player Ireland have got by far is Seamus Coleman, and he plays at a brilliant club in Everton. But even Everton don’t play European football and don’t really challenge for trophies. It’s tough. I think it’s a long way back for Ireland."