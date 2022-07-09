It’s pointless for Northern Ireland to dwell on defeats, we have to move on in Euro 2022 bid, insists Sarah McFadden

Sarah McFadden has rallied her team-mates put all their focus into the upcoming match with Austria

First night nerves out of the way. A setback for the team in terms of the result and an even heavier blow now that the main striker is out of the tournament due to injury.

It is, however, a case of ‘the show must go on’.

And this is a show that Sarah McFadden thinks she has seen before with a Northern Ireland team at a European Championship finals.

For the nation’s players, the 4-1 defeat to Norway on Thursday night is already very much in the past.

Echoes of 2016 in fact motivate McFadden for what lies ahead.

As the seasoned centre-back and her colleague Lauren Wade faced the media, you wouldn’t have guessed that they had just experienced such a loss only around 16 hours before.

Their smiles and the way in which they spoke would have made you think they were comfortable winners.

They know that there is nothing that they can do about that now. It is all about what they do next and having watched their male counterparts slip to a defeat to Poland in their first game of Euro 2016 when stage fright set upon them, they have taken this on board and are ready for the next challenge.

That comes against Austria on Monday when, with those nerves out of the system, they will enter hungry to seal a famous result – as the Kings of Lyon did when they beat Ukraine 2-0 six years ago – that would keep their tournament hopes alive going into next Friday’s eagerly-awaited clash with England.

“Everything about this tournament reminds me of the 2016 one,” said McFadden.

“The amazing fans, the whole country behind us, everyone wanting to watch the games, people who have never watched football before watching the games.”

“We just hope it is exactly the same as 2016 and we go onto the second game and get a great win and then take it to England in the last one.”

There are also parallels from her own team’s recent past. More than one as well.

The first game of the qualification campaign, a difficult 6-0 defeat to Norway, was followed by a 2-2 draw in Wales that ultimately secured a play-off place.

More recently, when the Austrians came to Belfast, Northern Ireland reacted positively after losing 4-0 to England at Wembley and drew 2-2 again – although it was a game they really should have won.

It is, however, the trip to Austria back in April when the game turned in an eight-minute period as Northern Ireland conceded three times and the game evaporated, that McFadden wants to make up for.

“It’s weird because before the Norway game we had every belief that we could actually beat them or get a draw or a result against them,” she said.

“Just the way Kenny (Shiels) instils belief in us. Going into the next game is the exact same, it’s an opponent that we know well and an opponent that we know we have played very well against.”

“It’s almost as if we owe them one after the April game because we had the 10 minutes of madness where they scored three goals in quick succession and we know that if we can cut that out of our game and we can stay solid that we can score against them.”

The roar from the Northern Ireland fans inside St. Mary’s Stadium when Julie Nelson headed home on Thursday was the loudest cheer of the night even though the team had already conceded three times.

A goal putting them ahead, let alone winning a match, would really send them crazy.

Whatever happens, these Northern Ireland players are realistic – winning the tournament isn’t a target anyone would set, so it is key to take it all in and savour small moments that will make memories lasting for a lifetime.