'It's scandalous... they won with a penalty which was a blatant dive': Didi Hamann leads criticism as England edge Denmark to book Euro 2020 final spot

England's Raheem Sterling is brought down in the key moment of the Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark as Harry Kane scored the winning goal on the rebound from the resulting penalty. Pic: Laurence Griffiths/Pool Photo via AP

Didi Hamann has described England's match-winning penalty in their Euro 2020 semi final win over Denmark as a "scandalous" decision.

Gareth Southgate's men are through to Sunday's final against Italy thanks to a 2-1 win in extra time but the crucial moment came in the 104th minute when Raheem Sterling went down the box.

The decision went to VAR with the expectation it would be overturned as replays should little or no contact on Sterling. However, the decision stood and Harry Kane scored the rebound after his initial shot was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Speaking on RTE after the match, Hamann said England did not deserve the win because the manner in which they did so went against the integrity of the game.

"I think it's scandalous," said the German.

"Obviously, they saw the game out well after going ahead. Did they deserve it? I have to disagree with Liam because they won with a penalty which was a blatant dive.

"This is not in the spirit of the game and England always prides itself on being the home of fair play and no diving.

"We all remember what happened with (Jurgen) Klinsmann when he came to England and he dived and they had the celebration with the diving.

"We brought VAR in, Sterling probably thought the challenge is going to come so I give him the benefit of the doubt, he probably thought the challenge was going to come in but Maehle pulls out of the tackle because he sees he can't get there.

"There's no contact whatsoever. VAR was brought in to rectify these decisions and change blatant mistakes by the referee. This is as blatant a mistake as you will see and this is a European Championship semi-final.

"I feel sorry for the Danes. I feel there was every chance it would have gone to penalties and we all might have thought they had the advantage with Schmeichel in goal."

Unsurprisingly Sterling defended the penalty decision in his favour, adding: “I went into the box and he stuck his right leg out, and it touched my leg so it was a clear penalty.”