It's up to Northern Ireland's young guns to edge out established stars, claims manager Baraclough

Ian Baraclough is convinced that "tried and trusted" players can help him make a successful start to life as Northern Ireland manager.

When a new boss arrives on the international scene, often he will include a host of new and young players in his first squad. Not Baraclough.

He has stuck with those who delivered for predecessor Michael O'Neill, insisting that they deserve the chance to keep the shirt in his new era and adding that gifted kids coming through the ranks must show they are better than the experienced stars to receive the call.

Ahead of the upcoming Nations League fixtures away to Romania on Friday and at home to Norway on September 7, today is the first time the Northern Ireland players have joined together since losing to Germany last November in the final group game of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The world has changed with the coronavirus pandemic and so too the Northern Ireland football scene with O'Neill moving on permanently to Stoke City and Baraclough being promoted from the Under-21 post while bringing in only one new face, winger Joel Cooper who was included after his Oxford United team-mate Mark Sykes declared for the Republic of Ireland.

Baraclough said: "There is some really good talent at U21, U19 and U17 level but for me they have got to go on and earn their corn and be better than what we already have in the squad.

"Given what we've gone through in terms of the pandemic, there hasn't been too much competitive football for a lot of the lads and I think we've gone with a squad which is solid, tried and trusted.

"We have players who know what it's about at senior international level and I'm really looking forward to working with those guys.

"The young players who are striving to get through, they know the pathway is there for them but they've got to tell me in their performances consistently week in, week out that they are better than the guys that are in this squad at the moment.

"Joel Cooper is a new face but the others have been around the squad on many occasions. They have the first crack of the whip.

"They are all players who have represented the country with pride and players that are all looking forward to getting together and being part of the family again."

Expanding on Cooper, who joined English League One side Oxford from Linfield having helped the Blues to back-to-back league titles, Baraclough said: "He was someone who was on the fringes of the squad and he was someone I was looking at last season when he was with Linfield. Speaking to Michael, he was mentioned for future squads.

"It's probably come earlier than he expected but he's got his chance and hopefully it's the start of a fantastic senior career for Joel Cooper."

While Stuart Dallas has questioned why the Nations League games are taking place at this time prior to the start of the Premier League season, with his Leeds United team meeting champions Liverpool at Anfield on the opening day next month, it is clear Baraclough would prefer to begin his reign with competitive fixtures rather than friendlies.

"I don't think anyone relishes friendlies. The Nations League as a tournament is good for all international teams. We want to play competitive games and there is certainly something riding on it in respect of seedings for World Cups and the prestige of playing top international games," he said.

Baraclough added that he appreciates the players will arrive at different stages in their preparation for new club campaigns.

"That's another factor we have to deal with, monitoring how many players are actually playing games at the moment," he said.

"We know it's going to be tough, it'll be tough for all managers and all coaches all over Europe to deal with the same sort of issues that we're having, but we're looking forward to the games and getting together with the squad and working with them face to face."

Like O'Neill before him, Baraclough has included Linfield striker Shayne Lavery in his squad. He will also be keeping an eye on other Irish League players like Glentoran's free-scoring front man Robbie McDaid.

"We are monitoring all players and the Irish League has been a key part of selection for me at Under-21 level in terms of squad selection," said the former Motherwell boss.

"The message to all the players, whether they are playing in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland or the League of Ireland, they are all on the radar for me.

"Some players have kicked off their season strongly and if they can continue that form, there is no reason why they don't come under scrutiny for further squads."