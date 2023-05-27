I’ve dilemma on how to fit in Trai Hume and Conor Bradley, says Michael O’Neill

Trai Hume enjoyed a promising first full season with Sunderland in which the Black Cats made the Championship Promotion Play-Offs

Northern Ireland young guns Conor Bradley and Trai Hume have enjoyed outstanding seasons – and the Green and White Army now want to see them play together at international level. Manager Michael O’Neill might just make those wishes come true in next month’s European Championship qualifiers.

O’Neill appreciates the talents of Bradley and Hume. He has regularly watched them strut their stuff at Bolton and Sunderland this year.

Hume (21), in his first full season at Sunderland, was superb, winning the hearts of the fans with powerful and committed performances at right-back and helping Tony Mowbray’s men into the Championship Play-Offs where they lost to Luton Town in the Semi-Finals.

Bradley (19) excelled for Bolton in League One on loan from Liverpool with daring and dynamic displays from right wing-back, becoming a darling of the Wanderers supporters as the team reached the end-of-season Play-Offs having earlier won the Papa Johns Trophy at Wembley.

Trai Hume enjoyed a promising first full season with Sunderland in which the Black Cats made the Championship Promotion Play-Offs

In March, when both were in O’Neill’s squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland, the manager decided upon a three-man defence comprising Craig Cathcart, Daniel Ballard and Ciaron Brown, and Bradley was given the nod in a wing-back role with Hume left on the bench.

Although they play in similar positions, O’Neill must try and accommodate both given their form – much like how Scotland boss Steve Clarke makes room for Liverpool’s Andy Robertson and Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, who are both left-backs.

Asked about putting Hume and Bradley in the same starting XI, O’Neill replied: “They both play in slightly different positions for their clubs. Trai is a right-back and that’s where he has played predominantly for Sunderland, but he was asked to play centre-back in the Play-Offs and I saw him play there against Luton and thought he did very well in the game. Unfortunately they lost, and it was just the physical presence of Luton that pushed them over the line.

“Conor is playing as a wing-back so it depends on what system we play.

“One of our real challenges at the moment is that we are lacking wide players who are playing at a high level and regularly for their club, yet we have good centre-backs playing at a good level so when we went with the three at the back in March, the system that we played lent itself to a wing-back which Conor is playing week in, week out. I thought he was more suited to the games than Trai.

“But as I said to Trai, he will play an awful lot over the next number of years for Northern Ireland, and I think how he has handled the situation at Sunderland has been terrific.

“He has played in a number of positions, but first of all to make the breakthrough very quickly from Linfield was impressive and then even better to establish himself in the side. He looks like a real leader in that team with how he plays.

“We will see what solutions there are to try and have the strongest team on the pitch that we can. It would be nice to see young players like that in the side.

“You just have to look at what the challenge is in terms of the opposition and what we feel we need for each individual game.”

Two other exciting young talents that played for O’Neill in March, Manchester City’s Shea Charles and Isaac Price of Everton, could be moving on in the summer.

Charles has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, while there is speculation surrounding a switch to Standard Liege for Price, who was given his senior debut by O’Neill a couple of months ago.

“Shea is around the first-team at Manchester City on a regular basis, but let’s be honest – they are the best club side in the world and the challenge to get into that team is incredible,” continues O’Neill.

“The great thing about young players at a club like Manchester City is if it is an exit, it is always a very attractive exit for them.

“I don’t really know what the plans are for Shea with Man City but whatever it is, it will be the right option for him.”

On Price, there is a suggestion that he has already decided on his next step.

“With Isaac, it is slightly different. He was in that situation where there was a change of manager from Frank Lampard to Sean Dyche,” O’Neill explained on the 19-year-old prodigy’s current position.

“Maybe he didn’t feel he was as close to the first-team as what he felt previously, but he was in a contractual situation despite Everton wanting to keep him where he wanted to go down a different route, and he has taken that route that a number of young English players have taken where they have gone abroad.

“He is a young player and because of his mentality and attitude to the game, I think he will do well whatever happens. Both players impressed me immensely in March.”

All week, O’Neill has been working with youngsters in an Under-21s camp in Belfast.

Yesterday, senior striker Shayne Lavery, who has had injury issues in a season that ended in relegation from the Championship with Blackpool, was there training with the kids to improve his fitness ahead of the Euro qualifiers in June.

Also included in this week’s camp were Patrick Kelly and Callum Marshall, who have shone at youth level at West Ham over the past nine months. O’Neill was impressed by the Hammers duo, explaining that it was “brilliant” to see them and the other youngsters first-hand.