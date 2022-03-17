I’ve no fears that Ali McCann will enjoy many more highs, insists Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough is convinced Preston midfielder Ali McCann has the character to come through the first frustrating period of his club career.

McCann has had high after high over the last couple of years playing a leading role in St Johnstone winning the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup in 2021, starring in Europe, earning a transfer to the English Championship, making his international debut and establishing himself in the Northern Ireland side.

Recently though following a promising start to his Preston career after his move from St Johnstone in the summer, McCann has not been a regular starter under new boss Ryan Lowe.

Baraclough appreciates it is a testing spell for the 22-year-old who will be a key figure for Northern Ireland in the upcoming international friendlies away to Luxembourg next Friday and at home to Hungary four days later.

Since Baraclough gave McCann his Northern Ireland debut in November 2020 he has been one of the nation’s most consistent performers and the manager is certain there is much more to come from the player.

McCann is not the only influential Northern Ireland midfielder not enjoying as much game time at club level as he would like with captain Steve Davis returning from injury at Rangers. Baraclough though has no doubts about either when they join up with the international squad next week.

“It has surprised me Ali hasn’t played as many games for Preston as he would have liked but that can happen when there is a change of manager,” said Baraclough.

“Things change for players and you have to adapt to that. I went to Preston a couple of weeks ago and asked the staff about him and they all love what he can bring.

“At the moment they have a settled side that have been doing well; when Ali has come in he has made an impact in numerous positions and he is a great character and a great kid, as we have seen with us.

“When you’re not in the side it asks questions about your character and kind of person you are and I’ve got no doubts he’ll be doing extra bits for coming into our squad as well.

“I can’t remember another time when Davo (Davis) has been out of the team as well and that will be testing for him.

“I was up at Rangers as well and the staff love him there and what he brings, and that is him when he’s out of the team as well. I know he’ll be looking after himself to be ready when he comes in.”

Baraclough is also looking forward to linking up with Aberdeen’s Matthew Kennedy if he is over his injury woes after the 27-year-old was named in the squad for this month’s double header.

“Matty had a stress fracture in his back but came back into the Aberdeen squad and played very well,” said Baraclough.

“He’s been out for the last couple of games with, not a recurrence of the stress fracture, but a couple of niggles with his back.

“Matty will be one that we’ll monitor over the next couple of days and give him time to be properly looked at and assessed and then we’ll make a decision on him in the next few days. If he is fit he’ll be desperate to come in and make an impact.

“He has featured for me and was a part of Michael O’Neill’s squad previously. He’ll want a run of games to show what he can do.

“He can play in numerous positions; left or right, a defensive role or attacking role. He’s primarily an attacking midfielder but has played wing-back for me and he is someone who can add to the group when he is fully fit.

“He’s probably a bit disappointed he hasn’t been around it for a while but we look forward to him coming back in when he’s right.”