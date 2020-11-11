I've only known good times with Northern Ireland and now we can make sure they continue, says Paddy McNair

Boro ace confident 2015 glory night will stand NI in good stead

More of the same: Paddy McNair is sure of another big night at Windsor

Paddy McNair is only 25, yet already he has packed so much into his football life.

He played for Manchester United as a teenager, was hailed by Louis van Gaal, left Old Trafford, joined Sunderland, suffered a serious knee injury and relegation, moved to Middlesbrough, had a testing start at the Riverside and now manager Neil Warnock sees him as the best player in the Championship and described him as playing like German icon Franz Beckenbauer earlier in the season.

And that rollercoaster ride just covers the Ballyclare native's club career!

Thankfully for McNair, he has enjoyed more highs than lows with the Northern Ireland team and wants another one tomorrow night.

McNair has gone from being the young kid on the block qualifying for Euro 2016 to one of the most important players in the side, and will be vital when Ian Baraclough's men take on Slovakia at Windsor Park with a place at next year's Euros at stake.

Reflecting on the night he played against Greece in 2015 in Belfast when Northern Ireland qualified for the European Championships for the first time, McNair said: "It's been a brilliant time for me and Northern Ireland since I first came into the squad. I missed the bad days when we were nowhere near qualification.

"I always remember, before the Greece game, we were running around the pitch the day before the game and Aaron Hughes said to me, 'Flip, you've been in the squad for six months and I've been in the squad for 20 years, and now you're getting a new stadium and a chance to go to the Euros'.

"I remember there being such a buzz around the whole country and it's an experience you can't explain.

"The support from everyone was unbelievable, and if we could do it again on Thursday night it would be brilliant.

"It's just a shame there'll only be 1,000 fans there. It's better than nothing but it would have been great to have a full house.

"I think before qualification started if someone had said we'd have a home game against Slovakia to get to the Euros, you'd have snapped their hand off for it. It's an unbelievable opportunity and I just hope we do it."

From midfield, McNair will be asked to support the attack. He has goals in his locker so has the potential to be a hero.

He added: "There are lots of lads still in the squad who played in Euro 2016.

"Going into the Greece game, it was new to everyone. Now we've been there and played in massive games, so I think there is confidence. Everyone believes that we can get through.

"We have a big game mentality and not just from international football.

"We've got a lot of lads who have played big games at club level as well, and Steven Davis and Jonny Evans play in the Europa League with their clubs. All that experience is brilliant."

Off the pitch, McNair is a lively and fun character to be around. Four years ago, though, he was downbeat after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury which kept him out for 11 months.

Opening up on what was a difficult period, he said: "The knee injury set me back a year to 18 months from where I should have been. That injury gave me a chance to step away from it as things happened really fast for me.

"I was playing in the Under-23s and then I was in the Premier League (with Manchester United) and qualifying for the Euros. It was a high then obviously a big low when I got the injury.

"Looking back now, I was more down than I realised. Sunderland were great with me and really helped me through rehab.

"I had Duncan Watmore with me as well. He had his cruciate injury at the same time so we did our rehab together. He is actually training at Middlesbrough at the minute, so it is good to see him again.

"It was tough, but I always had the taste of the Euros, playing at Windsor Park and really good nights, and I had that in the back of my mind that it was what I wanted to get back to.

"Even after I came back from the injury I picked up niggles here and there. Since then, touch wood, I have been injury free and I am really enjoying it now.

"After the injury I have really kicked on and I am happy with the way I'm playing for club and country.

"At 25, if I can qualify for another major tournament that would be unbelievable."

As for that lavish praise from Warnock, he smiled and said: "It's always nice to hear that from your manager.

"He's a very experienced manager and he's been around a long time, so to hear him say that is very nice."

Another Middlesbrough player shining this season is George Saville, who will join McNair in midfield against Slovakia.

McNair with George Saville

McNair said: "George has been brilliant this season. He is a great lad to have around the place and he is an important player for Northern Ireland."