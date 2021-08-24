Jack Patterson: Crusaders' teenage star heading to second Premier League club on trial

The highly rated teenager recently completed a second trial with West Ham United and is now a target for the Yorkshire outfit who already have a strong Northern Ireland connection.

Stuart Dallas is one of the most influential players at Elland Road, while Alfie McCalmont, on loan at Morecambe, is viewed as a future first team player and Charlie Allen, having signed from Linfield last year, is impressing in the youth ranks at the club.

At just 15 years and 78 days, Patterson, who came through at Greenisland Football Club, became the youngest ever player to feature in a competitive fixture for Crusaders when he came off the bench in a Danske Bank Premiership tie with Warrenpoint Town in January.

Since then, several clubs have made moves with Everton and Rangers also interested in this bright young talent who is part of the IFA’s Academy.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough will today name his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Switzerland and the friendly in Estonia.

A major worry for Baraclough is that Leicester City defender Jonny Evans, yet to play this season due to injury, seems unlikely to feature in any of the games.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said last week that he didn’t think the former Manchester United ace would play for Leicester until after the international break.

While the absence of Evans would be a blow for crunch World Cup games in Lithuania and at home to Switzerland next month, Baraclough will be enthused by the fine form of captain Steven Davis and fellow midfielder Ali McCann at Rangers and St Johnstone respectively.

Northern Ireland will enter the September triple header with one point from their opening two World Cup qualifiers having lost to Euro 2020 winners Italy and drew at home to Bulgaria.