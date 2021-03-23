Jamal Lewis a major injury doubt for Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifier in Italy

Northern Ireland have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of their World Cup qualifying opener in Italy on Thursday.

Newcastle United full-back Jamal Lewis missed training with a groin issue on Tuesday and manager Ian Baraclough has confirmed that there will be a late decision required over the left-sided player's fitness ahead of this week's game.

As one of only five current Premier League players in the panel - including goalkeepers Bailey Peacock Farrell and Liam Hughes, with one game between them in England's top flight - Lewis' experience against world class players would no doubt prove invaluable against the Italians.

Should he be forced to sit out the match in Parma, Millwall's Shane Ferguson could deputise on the left side of what could be a four or five-man defence. Leeds United star Stuart Dallas, of course, could also shift to that position with Conor McLaughlin or Michael Smith utilised on the opposite side of the back line.

Influential centre-half Jonny Evans also missed training on Tuesday morning but will be fit to face the qualifying groups top seeds in Italy.

Baraclough is already set to be without Charlton striker Conor Washington with a lower back and groin issue. Linfield forward Shayne Lavery has already been called up to replace Washington the squad, while Liverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes is stepping up to train with the senior squad.

Northern Ireland squad to face Italy, USA and Bulgaria

Goalkeepers

Nathan Gartside (Derry City), Conor Hazard (Celtic), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Liam Hughes (Liverpool)

Defenders

Daniel Ballard (Blackpool), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Conor McLaughlin (Sunderland), Paddy McNair (Middlesborough)

Midfielders

Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Steven Davis (Rangers, captain), Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen), Alistair McCann (St Johnstone), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), George Saville (Middlesborough), Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City)

Forwards

Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian), Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley), Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock), Josh Magennis (Hull City), Gavin Whyte (Hull City), Shayne Lavery (Linfield)