Jamal Lewis intends to become one of Premier League's top stars as Newcastle United move opens next goal-setting chapter

Jamal Lewis has already set his goals for his new surroundings at St James' Park. Credit: Newcastle United

It's the beginning of a new chapter for Jamal Lewis and, as always, the bright young talent has put plans in place for how he wants it to end.

The 22-year-old finalised a £15m move to Newcastle United on Monday evening but if he has his way that fee will be closer to the £20m mark, thanks to a series of performance-related bonuses, by the time his five-year contract runs its course at St James' Park.

Back in June, with the Premier League about to return from its Covid-19 shutdown, Lewis told the Belfast Telegraph that it was his full intention to play in England's top tier 'week-in, week-out' for the rest of his career.

So when his Norwich side's impending relegation was subsequently confirmed, so was his future, providing a taker could be found for what is a record fee for a Northern Irish player.

A mooted move to Liverpool, while it would have been impossible to turn down given the current stature of Jurgen Klopp's world-beating Reds, didn't make quite as much sense as his eventual switch to the Magpies.

Would he really play 'week-in, week-out' at Anfield? Andy Robertson certainly wouldn't think so. Not in this chapter.

But at Newcastle, that next step he spoke of in June should come to fruition.

Now that he's one step further up the ladder, it's time to name the next.

"My ambition is to be one of the best left-backs in the Premier League," he told the Newcastle United website. "I'm always trying to goal-set for myself and the team that I'm playing for. I always back myself to be one of the best players in my position."

Back in June, he mentioned Champions League football as another ultimate ambition. At Newcastle, barring a takeover, that may be unlikely.

But fast forward to nearer the end of his five-year deal and a move to one of the even bigger-hitters may be on the cards. Could he then replace an ageing Robertson at Anfield?

You can rest assured he'll have it all mapped out.

To make that happen though, there's work to be done in the north east.

"Once I had tasted the Premier League I felt like there was no going back," he reiterated, in his new black and white striped shirt.

"I reported to Northern Ireland for international duty last week and then my representatives contacted me to say that Newcastle were interested seriously and that they had contacted (Norwich) to get it sorted.

"Newcastle is such a great club with great history so I knew it was an opportunity I would love to take.

"Not every move is a good move. You've got to look at the pros and cons and this place has so many pros; the club, the fans, the players, the ambitions. All of these things came together to draw me to it.

"Even going out onto the pitch, it's a top stadium. Every player in the Premier League would say they love playing at St James' Park because of how historic it feels. You can feel how big the club is from the stadium itself."

As Northern Ireland fans know, his style would have fitted in with Liverpool's brand of attacking full-backs - including the two that he picks out as the league's best. He doesn't intent to change that at Newcastle.

"I feel that I bring a lot of pace an energy and can bring the team up the pitch," he explained to his new supporters. "I bring a lot of final third quality - crosses and hopefully assists. I back myself to be a great one on one defender as well because I have the athleticism. I think I can provide a lot down the left flank.

"Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are really setting the standard right now with how they play and the aggression and enthusiasm to get forward. You see how vital they are for their team.

"It has helped to highlight how important full-backs can be and how we can be utilised going forward. They are really setting the standards."

That's where Jaml Lewis is determined to get to.

The next chapter has begun, and the author has the script prepared.