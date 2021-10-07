Jamal Lewis: It’s frustrating not to be a regular for Magpies, says NI international

World Cup Qualifier

Frozen out: Fabian Schar has also been struggling for action with Newcastle. Credit: Harold Cunningham

Two Newcastle United players, in opposing international corners, are set to take out their club frustrations at the Stade de Geneve on Saturday night.

Jamal Lewis and Fabian Schar may be focused on international commitments, but they will also be following developments closely at home, where the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle has been approved.

The Premier League said it had settled legal disputes that had initially stalled the takeover process, and received “legally binding assurances” that the Saudi Arabian government will not effectively own the Magpies.

A consortium will be in control of the club, not the Saudi state.

Lewis, Northern Ireland’s flying left wing back, has only played SIX minutes of Premier League football this season, when he came on as a substitute in Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game back with Manchester United.

Lewis, who moved to Newcastle from Norwich City for £15m just over a year ago to become Northern Ireland’s most expensive ever player, is fit, ready and available but has been overlooked by under-pressure St James’ Park boss Steve Bruce.

Though he did play over 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup when the boys from the Toon lost on penalties to Burnley, Lewis has basically had to make do with warming the bench as Matt Richie has moved back to play in his left-sided role.

In the Switzerland camp, experienced centre back Schar, a big hit under former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez, has only been afforded two Premier League games this term.

Schar missed the qualifier at Windsor Park last month, when the match finished 0-0, but he should finally share a pitch with his Magpies team-mate for the first time this season when their respective nations battle for crucial World Cup points as the campaign heads to a conclusion.

“Yeah, I’m fit and obviously it’s frustrating,” sighs 23 year-old Lewis, who played in all three Northern Ireland games last month, registering 236 minutes of game action.

“Any player will tell you they want to be on the pitch helping their team, especially when results aren’t going your way, you want to try and help and do as much as you can.

"On a personal level and club level, it’s frustrating right now but in football things can change quickly and I back myself to be ready when that opportunity comes.”

Lewis admits he is not the type of player to go knocking on manager Bruce’s door to talk through the situation of his continual omission and prefers the option of showing his worth in training to try and catch the eye.

“No, I don’t speak to the manager that much,” answers Lewis honestly.

“I’m a firm believer that if the manager believes I’m going to help him win a game, he’ll put me in. I don’t need to go talking to him every weekend asking why I’m not in. He’s the manager at the end of the day, you have to respect his decision and when he deems me fit to play then I’ll get my opportunity.”

Despite his lack of game time with Newcastle, Lewis remains an integral part of Ian Baraclough’s team and plans.

“Only a few of the boys played in the World Cup play-off game four years ago, so that was my first encounter with Switzerland last month,” addss Lewis.

“I’ve watched them quite a few times in the Nations League and in the Euros, so I knew they were a good footballing side.

“I’ve a team-mate at Newcastle, Fabian Schar, who plays for them and he’s a good footballer, so I know they are a quality side.

“We need to get a big result from this game. We believe that we can do that.”