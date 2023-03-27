Jamal Lewis: Northern Ireland can build on the positives and qualify for Euros

Jamal Lewis said Northern Ireland have to take their chances in front of goal

Northern Ireland defender Jamal Lewis has told the fans not to lose hope after Sunday’s disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Finland, insisting that the team still have a shot at qualifying for next year’s European Championship Finals.

Lewis is confident that manager Michael O’Neill will use the next couple of months to assess the squad and how improvements can be made and that Northern Ireland will come back stronger for June’s Group H fixtures in Denmark and at home to Kazakhstan.

After two matches, Slovenia are the only side in the table with six points from six. Denmark, Kazakhstan, Finland and Northern Ireland, courtesy of last week’s 2-0 victory in San Marino, have three points with FIFA’s lowest ranked side bottom of the heap on zero.

At Windsor Park against Finland, Northern Ireland had opportunities but failed to take any and lost out to a sloppy first-half goal.

Newcastle defender Lewis said: “The initial reaction after the game was being bitterly disappointed. I think we were the better team just not in the pivotal moments in both boxes and putting our chances away like we did in San Marino.

“There’s lots to build on though and the group is wide open. When we saw the draw for this campaign, we were looking at it thinking there is a place for us in the Euros here so we can’t dwell on the defeat too much and we have to look forward to June. There is still a lot of hope to build a good campaign with this group of players.

“We created the better chances versus Finland and we had a lot of energy and a lot of personality. Michael coming back gives us a big boost but obviously we haven’t had much time to put everything together for this campaign.

“We have only had three training days together maximum this time so I’m sure he’d want a lot more time to work with the group.

“Michael will look at how to get the best out of the group and look at our strengths and we will come back stronger in June.”

With home form set to be a key factor in Group H, the likelihood is Northern Ireland can’t afford to lose again in Belfast.

Lewis said: “Yeah, 100 per cent. Even during our campaigns that haven’t been successful, we have been hard to beat at home and not conceded a goal.

“It was a sloppy one to concede against Finland and we are disappointed with that but I don’t think there was much threat from them in general. Home form is always going to be key. Now that we have been beaten at home we have to take a scalp away. That’s how I see it.”

One area that will need to sharpen up moving forward is set pieces. They were abysmal from Northern Ireland on Sunday evening.

“Being at Newcastle under the gaffer (Eddie Howe), I’ve learnt much on set pieces,” added Lewis. “He is very diligent and pragmatic about where we want to put the ball in the box in certain areas.

“With this team, it is a new group and we want to maximise how to get goals. When Northern Ireland got to Euro 2016, they were amazing at set pieces and it was a big part of their game.

“We don’t have as much aerial threat so we might have to be a bit more clever and work on our quality of delivery. We just have to put a few pieces of our game together and hopefully that combination will get results.”

Two plus points over the double header have been the performances of a pair of promising 19-year-olds — the ever energetic Liverpool star Conor Bradley, who is on loan at Bolton, and Manchester City’s Shea Charles, who has that Steven Davis quality of knowing where he is going to pass the ball before it is at his feet.

“For someone of that age, it is a top quality to have in the centre of midfield to have your blinkers on. Shea is a great player, cool, calm and collected,” said 26-year-old Lewis of midfielder Charles.

“You can see there is a lot of potential and talent there. He has probably learnt a lot in the Man City Academy and he definitely has a long career ahead of him in the game.

“Conor has been brilliant since coming into the international squad. He has loads of legs, energy and he has that Liverpool DNA which is good. They will hopefully help the team to move forward.”