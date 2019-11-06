Jamal Lewis returns to Northern Ireland squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Germany and the Netherlands

The Norwich City defender has recovered from injury

Norwich City full-back Jamal Lewis is back in Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland squad for the forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Netherlands and Germany.

Lewis has returned to the fold after missing last month’s games against Netherlands and Czech Republic due to injury.

The 25-strong panel has been named for the Euro 2020 qualifying huge home clash with the Netherlands on Saturday November 16 before they head to Frankfurt to face the might of Germany at the Commerzbank-Arena on Tuesday November 19..

Belfast-born St Johnstone winger Matthew Kennedy retains his place and remains the only uncapped player in the Northern Ireland senior men’s panel. The squad shows no changes from the one named for the October double-header, with Lewis having to withdraw through injury having been initially selected.

Michael O’Neill

Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly, Cardiff City defender Ciaron Brown and Linfield striker Shayne Lavery have also retained their places in the senior squad following their respective call-ups in September.

Watford defender Craig Cathcart and Hearts defender Michael Smith should both be available for selection despite leaving the action early in their respective club games at the weekend, while Cardiff City winger Gavin Whyte was not included in Neil Warnock’s Championship side at the weekend due to a hamstring injury, but is expected to be fit for international duty.

Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson, who missed out on his club game at the weekend due to a knee injury, is set to return to the League One fray with the Tangerines on Saturday.

O'Neill's men currently lie third in Group C, three points behind both the Netherlands and Germany, with Ronald Koeman's Oranje topping the table by virtue of their better head-to-head record against the Germans.

Only a freak set of results could deny Northern Ireland a place in the play-offs for next year's Europe-wide championships and the range of scenarios have been kindly deciphered by Gareth Hanna on the link below.

Northern Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Michael McGovern, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Trevor Carson

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Conor McLaughlin, Jamal Lewis, Michale Smith, Tom Flanagan, Ciaron Brown

Midfielders: Steven Davis, Niall McGinn, Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson, Paddy McNair, George Saville, Gavin Whyte, Jordan Thompson, Liam Donnelly, Matthew Kennedy

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Liam Boyce, Shayne Lavery