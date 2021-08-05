Jamal Lewis vows to prove he belongs at Newcastle United after revealing Covid-19 struggles

Northern Ireland full-back Jamal Lewis has vowed to prove he belongs in the Premier League with Newcastle United after revealing that Covid-19 hampered his first season at St James' Park.

After his £15m move from Norwich City last summer, Lewis started just over half of the league games across the campaign and failed to match the high-energy performances he had become known for in his first season in the top tier.

However, he has now explained that contracting the coronavirus during United's outbreak in November stole that intensity.

"I came back too fast," he explained on the Insight Podcast, having returned to Premier League action just two weeks after his positive result. "I tried to come back for the next fixture and I just wasn't ready. I had no energy, I was lethargic and I was feeling this for a good four-to-six weeks.

"It was only until I came out of that I was like, 'Oh my God. How was I playing like that?'

"People who know me know the least you'll get is energy. If I'm making a bombing run up the pitch and I'm out of breath, there's something wrong.

"I was dealing with that for a while and then I actually had my hernia. That was December time as well so it was just another blow and another blow."

Lewis was backed by his boss Steve Bruce earlier this summer, with the experienced manager reminding supporters his 23-year-old full-back is 'only a young boy' and is a 'wonderful athlete'.

For the Northern Ireland international himself, the move to such a big club has perhaps been a bigger step than he realised it would be.

"It was a little bit of a rollercoaster," he said of his first season in the north east. "Maybe I underestimated the difference - not the size of the club but the expectation.

"At Norwich, in the Premier League, if you lose, it's like, 'OK. Cool. Dust ourselves off and go again'. At Newcastle, it's like, 'No, that's not good enough. We need to do this, this and this'.

"It's just about handling the spotlight, the criticism, a different style of manager, a different style of play and stuff like that so it's just getting used to that and being far from home.

"Obviously, Norwich is only like an hour-and-a-half from my home and Newcastle is a lot more than that.

"It's a lovely city but I haven't got to experience it too well during COVID so there were just so many external factors."

United lost only three of their last 13 games of the season but the first match of that run coincided with Lewis' last start as he was replaced in the line-up by Wales' Paul Dummett.

After the welcome summer break, he's now ready to kick on and prove his worth to what is perhaps a sceptical Newcastle support.

"You don't want the fans to be unhappy like that," he said. "People didn't like the style of play and whatever it was.

"The middle bit of the season wasn't great. We got out of that and ended up having a great latter end to the season.

"We had a good start, a really bad middle and a good end. Unfortunately, I wasn't part of the end but I was on the bench ready for my opportunity if that was to come and unfortunately it didn't for the last 12 games.

"Sometimes, you need to take a step back and analyse and I've done that over the last six weeks. I'm ready to go. I know where I can be successful in this team and I just want to show that week in, week out.

“The club is like me, it has so much potential and I just want to fulfil it with the club. I want to be etched in history. I want to finish in the top half and kick on from there. I want to make sure the city enjoys its football and has a feel-good factor and I want to be a key cog in that system.”