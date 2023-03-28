James McClean announces autism diagnosis in support of daughter as part of Acceptance Week

James McClean has announced he has been diagnosed with autism

Wigan Athletic and Republic of Ireland footballer James McClean has announced he has been diagnosed with autism in an emotional social media post.

The winger took to Instagram as part of World Autism Acceptance Week to reveal that he has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) after referring himself for an assessment.

McClean’s daughter Willow-Ivy is also autistic and the Derry man explained how watching her go through her daily life led to him deciding to get his own assessment.

"The last 4 years have been life changing in the most amazing way but also very difficult at times as her daddy watching her overcome so many obstacles in her life and learning how to manage the challenges she faces on a daily basis,” wrote the 33-year-old.

“The more Erin and I learned about autism the more we began to recognise I was very similar to Willow in more ways than we thought.

“I see so many small traits in her that I see in myself. So I decided to go and get an ASD assessment.

“It’s been a bit of a journey and now having a diagnosis I feel it’s time to share it, for the week that’s in it.

“I have debated for a while going public in sharing this as I’ve done this for Willow-Ivy, to let her know that I understand and that being autistic wont and should never hold her back from reaching her goals and dreams.”

McClean has represented Ireland on 98 occasions in a career that has seen him play for Institute and Derry City in Northern Ireland before moving across the water with Sunderland, Wigan, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City.

He and wife Erin have four children, with Willow-Ivy the sister of Allie Mae (8), Junior (6) and seven-week old Mia-Rose.

The Creggan man was supported in his announcement by several big names from the world of sport, who praised his decision to go public with the diagnosis, particularly due to the week.

Republic of Ireland team-mates Gavin Bazunu and Jeff Hendrick replied with green hearts, as did former Irish international Paul McGrath, while boxing promoter Jamie Conlan replied with a praise emoji.