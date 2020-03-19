James McClean donates supplies to help struggling families in midst of coronavirus crisis

Republic of Ireland and Stoke City winger James McClean has made a donation to help struggling families in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The Stoke City and Republic of Ireland star helped ensure essential items were available to people in need in his home city of Derry by distributing stock from a community centre in the Creggan estate.

The covid-19 outbreak has sparked mass panic buying with items such as toilet rolls, nappies, rice and pasta and times difficult to course and supermarket shelves emptied.

"We've made a donation towards nappies, medicines, toilet roll, baby supplies, cleaning products etc which will be made into hampers and given out at the 'Corned Beef Tin' over the next few days when the full stock is brought in," he told the Derry Journal.

McClean admitted that sourcing large enough quantities of items had been difficult but was keen to point to the work of a team of volunteers.

"It's a small gesture but one that I hope can go a long way in helping," he added.

"Massive thanks to my brother Brian, Danny and Rachel Lafferty for volunteering their time and effort to go and get the supplies and also a huge thanks to Tony O’Doherty, at the drop of a hat, opening up the 'Corned Beef Tin' for us to use the facility to store and distribute, and last but not least, Daniel McLaughlin, for supplying his van.

"Hopefully this virus is gone soon and people can get on with their lives as normal but for now I hope everyone stays safe and well."

McClean, 30, is currently awaiting the return of the football season.

The English professional game is due to be postponed until at least April 30 while McClean's next international outing has been tentatively pencilled in for early June, with the Republic of Ireland set to face Slovakia in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.