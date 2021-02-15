James McClean shares social media threat after post calling for campaign to end 'anti Irish abuse'

James McClean has highlighted a threat sent to him on social media just days after he posted calling for an end to 'anti Irish abuse'.

On Sunday, the Republic of Ireland international shared on his Instagram story a direct message sent to his account which read: 'Don't make me set your house on fire and burn everyone inside it.'

It was the fourth in a string of messages sent from the same account, part of which read 'f**k the IRA and f**k Ireland' and also called McClean a 'stupid ginger pr**k'.

While McClean said the earlier messages in the chain were 'like water off a duck's back', he said the final message was 'crossing the line'.

It followed just two days after McClean had taken to social media to call for an increase in condemnation of 'anti Irish abuse' as, having flagged the issue on previous occasions, he said the 'silence is deafening'.

"Banging my head against a brick wall here but I have been doing that for a long time so one more wont make a difference," he wrote.

"So much coverage this past couple weeks about discrimination and the condemnation of it across media outlets, players, ex players etc which is great to see because it's wrong and idiots should be held responsible for their actions and words as nobody should be subjected to that.

"Make no mistake about it or to take anything away from that but just to pose the question... does being abused for being Irish and anti Irish abuse acceptable? Is it not popular enough to be seen to be... spoke out about too?"

Last summer, McClean said he had considered retirement in light of the abuse he has received.

Since moving to England from Derry City in 2011, the 31-year-old has received death threats, bullets in the post and suffered abuse both online and during matches.