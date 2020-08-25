James McClean speaks out in support of Mark Sykes after Oxford star follows winger's path from Northern Ireland to the Republic

James McClean has spoken out in support of Mark Sykes after the midfielder made the familiar switch from Northern Ireland to the Republic.

Oxford United star Sykes would have been included in Ian Baraclough's panel for the upcoming UEFA Nations League ties and would also have been in contention to play against the Republic in a potential Euro 2020 play-off final come November.

Now, however, he could be in line, providing FIFA approval is granted in time, to play for the Republic in that game, should both sides win their semi-final ties.

It's a switch that McClean himself made in 2011, after he rejected a call-up to the Northern Ireland senior team.

Like Sykes, he had previously played for underage sides up to the Under 21s but, just as Sykes did last weekend, ultimately phoned the manager to make known his decision to declare for the Republic before making a senior appearance.

“You can’t help being who you are - it's in you," McClean told Talksport of Sykes' decision. "I've been quite vocal about it in the past. As an Irishman I had no intention of ever playing for the North.

“I took advantage of a system that was there, I’ve said that in the past. But my dream, and I’m sure it’s Mark’s dream, as a young Irishman is to play for Ireland. It’s a decision he’s made; well it's really not a decision he has made - he’s born an Irishman and he wants to play for his country.

“He’s had a very good year with Oxford so best of luck to him and hopefully he goes on a path the same as I have."

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has spoken of his discontent at the FIFA regulations that permit players like Sykes and McClean to take a spot as part of the Northern Ireland youth teams before later declaring their allegiance to another nation.

It's a system that McClean himself admits is 'not nice' for those involved in the Northern Ireland set-up but one that he makes no apologies for utilising.

“I’m a proud Irishman, that’s where I was born and there’s a system there in the island of Ireland," he continued. "It's obviously not nice for fans of the North and those associated with the North but the system’s there and there’s an opportunity to better yourself.

"I was still at Derry City when Nigel Worthington named me in the senior squad. It was never my ambition to play for the North and I told them that. My ambition was to play for Ireland as an Irishman and that’s the way it is. I can’t speak for Mark but I’m sure that’s the same for him.”