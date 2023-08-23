Joel Cooper for Northern Ireland? David Healy reacts to international talk around in-form Linfield ace

Joel Cooper for Northern Ireland? On present form the Linfield star is certainly worth considering but while he goes from strength to strength another gifted Blues hero Jordan Stewart is facing up to disappointment after being ruled out through injury until next year.

Having produced many moments of magic during Linfield’s dominance of the Irish League in the David Healy era, Stewart is a big favourite with supporters and right now Cooper is feeling the same love from the fans having made a scintillating start to the campaign.

After excelling in wins over Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon and Ballymena United, the ex-Oxford United ace was the matchwinner against Cliftonville at Windsor Park on Tuesday night, brilliantly creating a goal for Chris McKee and scoring one himself in a 2-1 victory sending Healy’s men to the top of the table.

The 27-year-old is the most dazzling performer in the Sports Direct Premiership, just as Conor McMenamin was at Glentoran prior to his summer move to St Mirren. McMenamin’s form with the Glens led to him receiving an international call-up and he has since become an established member of the squad.

It begs the question that with Cooper playing so well in his third spell at Windsor, does he merit a place in Michael O’Neill’s plans for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers in Slovenia and Kazakhstan?

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer Healy is a good man to ask.

“I am not going to force Joel on Michael (O'Neill) or anything like that. Michael watches games and talks to people in the league,” says Healy.

"My opinion, even before Joel went to Oxford, he had the ability and capabilities of playing at a really high level. There are players around the international squad at the minute that Michael wants to take a look at.

"Is Joel going to be one of them? Who knows.

"Joel has certainly started the season better. There was frustration with Joel last season because of niggling injuries, and things weren't going his way.

"Again, it was probably our lack of consistency that didn't play into Joel's hands but when he is on it, you can see the quality.

"He picks the ball up and every game he has played this season, he looks as if he is going to score and create.

"He has to believe he is a good player because when he believes, he generally delivers.

"I was shouting at Joel at one stage against Cliftonville because I wanted more. If I was a paying customer, you see Joel and you want to see more of him on the ball.

"He is the type of player in the Irish League who entertains and I am a huge advocate of the league and the players here.

"There are so many good players in the league right now, and that's why it is so competitive. To see a game like Tuesday’s played in the manner it was, people trying to play and do the right things, I thought it was refreshing.

“Credit to our players. It is early in the season, but the energy and effort we have already put in has been good.

"We have been back since June 12 going from the European games to the league campaign.

"We have started the season okay and we know there is room for improvement and we know we will need to do that over the next few weeks."

Next up for Linfield is a home game on Saturday against Carrick Rangers, who were hammered 9-0 by Crusaders on Tuesday. Stuart King's side will have to improve dramatically otherwise with Cooper playing to such a high level another thumping could be on the cards.