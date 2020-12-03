John Laverty's Malcolm Brodie and Me: NI's 'friendly' Canada tour that spiralled out of control, a Night in November and that 'Banana Match'
Malcolm Brodie MBE was one of the best-known journalists in Britain, and also a mentor and father figure to John Laverty, who has written a new book about his relationship with the legendary Belfast Telegraph sports editor. Today, we publish a series of extracts from the book, starting with a notorious episode from 1995...
John Laverty
April 1995... Belfast Telegraph editor Ed Curran: “We have to cut costs, so you’ll not be going on Northern Ireland’s Canada tour. Malcolm Brodie will cover it. Let’s be honest, John, it’s just a glorified training session...”