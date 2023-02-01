John Schofield ‘disappointed’ as he steps down as Northern Ireland Under-21s manager

Northern Ireland Under-21s manager John Schofield has stepped down from his role and admitted he is disappointed to be leaving the position.

The former assistant succeeded Ian Baraclough in July 2021 after the latter stepped up to manage the senior team, leaving Peterborough United’s Under-23s to do so.

However, a disappointing qualification campaign that saw them fail to reach the Euro 2023 Finals has proven Schofield’s undoing and he has stepped aside.

Northern Ireland finished third in Group C on seven points and did defeat Slovakia at Mourneview Park, but they were well adrift of both Spain (24 points) and the Slovakians (15) in their bid to qualify.

“I want to thank everyone connected to the Irish Football Association for the opportunity to work with some brilliant young footballers who not only have exciting careers in front of them as players but as young men, too,” said the outgoing boss.

“They have all shown me unstinting support throughout my time at the Irish FA and for that I thank them. This goes for members of staff too who have helped foster a positive and supportive learning environment and culture.

‘I am, of course, disappointed to be leaving, however I am comforted by the fact that I have contributed to the development of those players and helped them gain invaluable experience in their own journeys.

"I wish everyone associated to the team, both players and staff, the best of luck.”

Northern Ireland’s Under-21s do not have a fixture confirmed yet, which will allow the Irish FA to do their due diligence in finding a replacement to try and build on Schofield’s work.

The news comes one day after another coaching departure at Windsor Park with Northern Ireland Women’s manager Kenny Shiels confirming he was leaving his role.