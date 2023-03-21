Johnny Evans’ hamstring setback the latest injury blow for Northern Ireland

The injury nightmare continues for Jonny Evans and Michael O’Neill with the Leicester City defender withdrawing from Northern Ireland’s opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland.

In the absence of Rangers midfielder Steven Davis, Evans was due to have captained the side in this week’s double-header but an ongoing hamstring problem has ruled him out.

O’Neill would have loved a full squad to choose from for his first matches back as Northern Ireland boss but he now has SEVEN influential players missing with Evans joining his brother Corry, Davis, Stuart Dallas, Shayne Lavery, Ali McCann and Liam Boyce on the sidelines.

That’s a lot of quality all over the pitch to have to do without.

Former Manchester United centre-back Evans proudly won his 100th cap in September in a Nations League defeat to Greece but has suffered injury woes in recent months.

Having been out of action from November, the 35-year-old returned for Leicester earlier this month as a substitute in a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League. At that point, there was light at the end of the tunnel until last week when Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said his skipper had suffered a setback.

Not having the calming influence of Evans available will be a blow to O’Neill, whose squad for the qualifiers versus San Marino and Finland lacks experience.

The boss has pointed out, though, that with so many senior internationals missing, it is an opportunity for new heroes to emerge. With Davis and Evans absent, O’Neill will need a new captain. Dallas would have been the obvious choice but the Leeds United hero has been out of action for almost a year.

Scanning the squad list, Watford defender Craig Cathcart appears to be the likely candidate to lead the team in San Marino. Other experienced players who would be in the frame are fellow Euro 2016 stars Paddy McNair and Josh Magennis.

Sunderland’s Daniel Ballard is a future captain in the making but it may be too early for the 23-year-old to be handed the armband despite impressing for Northern Ireland since making his international debut in 2020.