Jonny Evans concerns mount for Northern Ireland as brother Corry joins list of withdrawals ahead of Switzerland and Bulgaria ties

Corry Evans (left) is out of Northern Ireland's upcoming games and his brother Jonny (right) is an increasing doubt. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

Northern Ireland are sweating over the fitness of Jonny Evans after his brother Corry joined a lengthening list of withdrawals ahead of their World Cup qualifying double header.

Sunderland midfielder Corry has pulled out of the panel to face Switzerland and Bulgaria, the sixth player on a list that also includes Shayne Lavery, Ali McCann, Gavin Whyte, Michael Smith and Trevor Carson.

An even greater concern will be the availability of Leicester City defender Jonny, who has not yet joined up with Ian Baraclough’s panel but has not yet withdrawn either.

On announcing the squad last week, Baraclough confirmed that it would be Evans himself who would make the final call on any game-time as he continues to battle a troublesome foot condition called plantar fasciitis.

Since being named in the international squad, Evans has had no involvement in either Leicester’s Europa League defeat to Legia Warsaw or the weekend’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

He has played only 165 minutes for Leicester across three games since being brought off during the FA Cup final in May and hasn’t featured since playing 90 minutes against Millwall in the League Cup two weeks ago.

The 33-year-old’s absence from Northern Ireland training so far will heighten concerns that he is not fit enough to play a part in the crucial World Cup qualifying double-header.

"It seems to be part and parcel of every month," Baraclough said of players pulling out of squads.

"It was tough watching on Saturday, listening to information coming through. Shayne Lavery and Ali McCann within the first 20-25 minutes of the game and then it filtered through that there was going to be others missing.

"But that's why we've grown the squad, why we've swelled the numbers and why we're ready for every eventuality.

"Especially in this day and age with Covid as well. It's just something you've got to be ready and aware of."

After the initial withdrawals, Baraclough called up Liverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes, Leyton Orient striker Paul Smyth, Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester and Morecambe defender Ryan McLaughlin.

There has been no replacement for Corry Evans added to the squad.

Should Jonny Evans not be passed fit to play, Craig Cathcart will be the senior member of the back three, with Daniel Ballard nailed on to join him. In the third centre-back slot, Paddy McNair returns from suspension but Ciaron Brown will also be hopeful of getting the nod after impressing during the 0-0 home draw with the Swiss last month.

Northern Ireland’s trip to Switzerland kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Saturday, with the away game in Bulgaria at the same time next Tuesday, October 12.

Latest Northern Ireland squad to face Switzerland and Bulgaria

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Burnley), Conor Hazard (Celtic), Liam Hughes (Liverpool).

Defenders: Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Daniel Ballard (Millwall, on loan from Arsenal), Tom Flanagan (Sunderland), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City), Ryan McLaughlin (Morecambe).

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Rangers), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Jordan Jones (Wigan Athletic), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Carl Winchester (Sunderland).

Forwards: Josh Magennis (Hull City), Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic), Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley), Paul Smyth (Leyton Orient).

Withdrawn: Trevor Carson (Dundee United), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Ali McCann (Preston North End), Gavin Whyte (Oxford United, on loan from Cardiff City), Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Corry Evans (Sunderland)